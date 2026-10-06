Dog With GoPro Strapped to His Back Captures Priceless Wedding Footage

A bride and groom who strapped a GoPro to their dog Swayze during their wedding day are thrilled with the footage he shot.

Swayze, a 9-year-old sheepadoodle, was deployed during cocktail hour with the action camera strapped to his harness and captured guests’ joy as they greeted him.

Emily and Josh, who live in Wisconsin, tell The Dodo that they knew they wanted Swayze to have some sort of role during their big day. And when Emily saw that it’s possible to strap a GoPro to a dog’s harness, she immediately knew that she wanted to have a roving canine cam.

“Swayze cocktail hour cam,” Emily captioned an Instagram video that’s received over 236,000 likes. “Probably one of the best ideas we had for the wedding. We knew we’d be pretty busy and probably couldn’t give a proper hello to every guest, luckily we know a guy who would be a star at greeting everyone and making them feel special!”

The video was such a hit that Emily has since posted part two and part three.

“He [Swayze] is goofy, comforting, so sweet, and some joke he’s just a person in a dog costume because he always seems to understand what you’re saying,” Emily tells The Dodo.

Of course Swayze wasn’t working on his own: Emily enlisted the help of her videographer, Sebastian of Motion Capture Productions, who rigged up Swayze’s harness and sent him out to mingle with guests with the camera recording.

“It was so sweet to see his POV,” Emily adds. “He caught such funny moments, some cinematic, and some that I’ll cherish forever with my grandma, who recently turned 91.”

“We knew we didn’t get to spend quality time with every guest, but Swayze made sure to say hello to everyone, and everyone made sure to say hello to Swayze.”