Erling Haaland Sues Airline Over Photo Edit Featuring His Hairstyle

Norwegian soccer player Erling Haaland is suing an airline over a social media post that featured an edited image referencing his distinctive hairstyle during the 2026 World Cup.

Haaland, who plays for Manchester City in the English Premier League, filed the lawsuit against Norwegian Air Shuttle after it posted a Norwegian aircraft digitally edited to appear as though it had blonde hair tied into a ponytail, resembling the hairstyle Haaland was known for before recently cutting his hair. The image carried the caption, “We’ve never looked more Norwegian,” before being removed from the airline’s social media accounts.

Haaland and York Promotions Ltd have filed the lawsuit through Norwegian law firm Schjodt, alleging that Norwegian Air unlawfully used characteristics associated with the Man City striker to promote flight tickets during the tournament.

“The case concerns Norwegian’s unlawful use of Haaland’s distinctive signs in its promotion of plane tickets during the football World Cup,” Haaland’s lawyer, Thomas Hagen, tells AFP.

Hagen also confirmed the filing on behalf of Haaland and York Promotions. “We confirm that, on behalf of York Promotions Limited and Haaland, we have filed a lawsuit against Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA,” he says.

The legal action reportedly centres on alleged breaches of marketing law and whether the advertisement used features sufficiently distinctive to identify Haaland without his authorization. No specific amount of damages or compensation sought by Haaland and York Promotions has been publicly disclosed.

Norwegian Air Shuttle says it has received a writ but expressed surprise at the lawsuit. The company says the campaign was intended as a spontaneous expression of support for the Norwegian national team rather than an attempt to commercially exploit Haaland’s identity.

“Like almost all of Norway, we supported the national team this summer, through a few spontaneous posts inspired by trends on social media,” spokeswoman Catharina Solli tells AFP.

“It is regrettable that this support has been met with legal action, but we hope to have a reasonable dialogue so that we can continue, in the future as well, to support our common sport heroes.”

Haaland was a key figure for Norway at the 2026 World Cup as the team reached the quarterfinals in its first appearance at the tournament since 1998. Norway’s campaign ended with a 2-1 defeat to England.

The dispute is scheduled to come before Oslo District Court, with a hearing set for October 9.

Image creditsHeader photo licensed via Depositphotos.