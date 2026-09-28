A Rock Mo Salah Sat On Has Become a Tourist Photo Spot

Premier League and Liverpool soccer legend Mo Salah has created an unlikely tourist destination for photos: a random rock in Turkey.

Salah, who won two Premier League titles and the Champions League with Liverpool, scoring 257 goals for the club, left the English side this summer to join Trabzonspor in the Turkish Super League.

In an Instagram post on September 14, Salah posted a series of photos showing him exploring the landscape of Trabzon, specifically the Kurtdere Plateau in Macka.

The post, which received 1.3 million likes, quickly attracted attention, with fans soon flocking to the plateau to take photos on the very same rock Salah had sat on.

Footage shared online shows lines of cars parked near the spot as a crowd of people gather around the rock, waiting for their chance to get a photo on it.

Mohamed Salah visited a river and took a picture sitting on a rock and posted it on Instagram. It's now become a tourist attraction. @cilingir61_61 pic.twitter.com/hbCAgaHO8S — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) September 21, 2026

Shortly afterward, a sign was erected to mark the spot where Salah once placed his behind so that Trabzonspor fans could easily pay homage to the Egyptian international.

Content creators from XTG Spor used a sledgehammer to install the new sign, renaming it “Salah Yaylasi,” which means Salah Plateau.

A Trabzon supporter who went to see the rock tells the Daily Sabah that she was surprised that so many people were also there.

“I came to my hometown for the Galatasaray game. We also wanted to see the stone because it had become famous,” Tana Hatipoglu says. “This is the highland where I grew up and spent my childhood. It feels very strange to suddenly see everyone here. It was never this crowded. I never imagined a stone in the highland would become this famous.”

Salah’s arrival has been a major coup for Trabzonspor, a club outside Turkey’s traditional top two. He’s already scored seven goals, including a hat-trick against reigning champions Galatasaray in his most recent game.

“It has been very good for us and for tourism,” adds Hatipoglu. “We really enjoy watching him. A stone became famous, and thousands of people are now coming here. Our only concern is the trash. Please don’t litter when you come here. Take your garbage back with you. This place is pristine, and we don’t want it to be polluted.”