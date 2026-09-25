Chinese and American Photographers Clash While Waiting for Trump and Xi to Arrive at White House

There was chaos outside the White House yesterday as photographers from China clashed with American photographers and argued with U.S. officials.

President Trump was welcoming President Xi at the White House, literally rolling out the red carpet for his Chinese counterpart. But in a series of clips shared to X, it’s apparent that relations between photographers from the two countries were not so cordial.

Raised voices as Chinese photographers seek better spots for Xi’s arrival at the White House pic.twitter.com/RODKG9CF4l — Danny Kemp (@dannyctkemp) September 24, 2026

In the above clip, a member of the Chinese delegation is seen visibly upset about the vantage point for Trump and Xi’s arrival, while his photographer is seen ignoring requests to move.

The Chief White House Photographer for the Associated Press, Alex Brandon, can be seen kneeling next to the fracas as U.S. staff try to get the Chinese photographer to move because he was blocking the view of an official White House photographer behind him.

“There is no world where we block the POTUS’s [inaudible] photographer,” one official can be heard telling the Chinese delegation.

U.S. officials then threaten to kick the Chinese photographers out entirely. “You cannot block her,” one woman says.

NOW: WH and Chinese delegation are currently fighting on the south lawn regarding placement of official government cameras… USS is getting involved. Xi is expected in just a few minutes pic.twitter.com/1lzi0B0gm0 — Christian Datoc (@TocRadio) September 24, 2026

Another angle shows the Chinese photographer trying to fit into the gaggle of photographers like a square peg in a round hole, repeatedly being told by security that he can’t stand there.

“The answer is no,” the staff keep saying as the member of the Chinese delegation demands that his photographer be given the prime spot.

Another clip shows a second Chinese photographer being jostled by security staff before running over and joining the press corps.

In the above clip, the audio picks up a conversation between an American and a Chinese photographer, with the American saying: “I will help you today, but you have to help me, okay? But no fighting; we’ve got to make this work.”

In case you’re wondering, the clip below shows the presidential arrival the gathered press corps were waiting for.