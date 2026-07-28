Apple Became a $5 Trillion Company Thanks to Its Approach to AI

After becoming the world’s most valuable company last week, Apple upped the ante by temporarily being the world’s second-ever $5 trillion company after Nvidia was the first across that line last October.

While at the time of writing, Apple is valued at $4.98 trillion on the NASDAQ stock exchange, the company’s shares reached $342.89 this morning, which is the first time Apple, currently the world’s most valuable company, has ever eclipsed the $5 trillion mark.

As Reuters explains, Apple has had a very strong 2026 for two big reasons. The first is that there is strong demand for Apple’s products, even in light of recent price hikes across much of the company’s portfolio. More interesting is the second reason: Apple opted to “sit out the AI spending race that is sapping cash flows at Big Tech rivals.”

Apple’s approach to artificial intelligence has been broadly conservative. Unlike some of its competitors, which are spending huge sums on developing AI and, as a result, forcing it into every aspect of the user experience, Apple has largely relegated its AI-based Apple Intelligence tools to the background.

Even as Apple invested in AI development, it has mostly pivoted to licensing external AI models and tools for its relatively limited implementations, including leveraging Google Gemini and ChatGPT across its operating systems. While Apple plans to add more AI to upcoming releases like iOS 27 and launch a revamped Siri, the company has not emphasized AI as much as its peers.

As Reuters says, Apple has also not spent as much money on AI as other companies, either. Investors seem to like this approach, believing Apple to be less at risk of a massive AI bubble burst or spending itself into the ground on technology that may prove not to pay off at all.

“Apple has resisted the AI spending race, betting that customer experience — not infrastructure investment — will ultimately determine the winners,” Dipanjan Chatterjee, vice president and principal analyst at Forrester, tells Reuters.

So far this year, Apple’s stock price is up a very impressive 25 percent, rising over $68 per share. In the past year, Apple’s gains are even better, with stock prices rising over 58 percent, or $125.26 per share.

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