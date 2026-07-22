Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra Nearly Closes the Camera Gap

Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold8, and Galaxy Z Flip8. The new foldables embrace new designs, upgraded specs, and some better cameras.

The Galaxy Z Fold8 embraces a new wider, shorter form factor, while the Z Fold8 Ultra promises to bring Samsung’s “Ultra” standard to its foldables. Samsung describes the Z Flip8 as its “sleekest” flip phone yet.













Naturally, all of Samsung’s new folding Galaxy phones feature a lot of artificial intelligence in the form of Galaxy AI.

“As AI becomes more agentic, mobile devices will become the most personal entry point to experience that understand and adapt to each user,” says TM Roh, Chief Executive Officer, President and Head of the Device eXperience (DX) Division at Samsung. “By setting a new standard for foldables, we are once again advancing the premium mobile experience and opening the next era of intelligence to more people.”

They also all feature innovative new display technology that Samsung first discussed last week.

The new display technology incorporates strong yet flexible titanium and titanium alloy to make the screens thinner without sacrificing image quality or durability. Samsung adds that the folding mechanism also feels smoother thanks to its advanced new technology.













Galaxy Z Fold8

The Galaxy Z Fold8’s new form factor promises improved usability. The foldable now has a 4:3 main display that offers a larger, more useful canvas, and the 10:16 cover screen is useful for quick status checks and a traditional slab-like experience. The internal display is a 7.6-inch AMOLED with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, while the cover screen is 5.5 inches.

On the camera side of things, the Galaxy Z Fold8 ditches a telephoto camera, opting instead for just two rear cameras. There’s a 50-megapixel main camera with 2x optical zoom and a 50-megapixel Ultra Wide Quad Pixel camera with 120° field of view.

The Z Fold8 starts at $1,899.99 for the 256GB version, ranging up to $2,499.99 for the 1TB model. It comes in lavender, cream, and graphite colorways, with an online-exclusive “pistachio” green available through Samsung directly. It will be available starting on August 7.

Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra

The flagship device in Samsung’s new lineup, the Z Fold8 Ultra, features a bigger 8-inch AMOLED display when unfolded and a larger 6.5-inch FHD+ panel when folded. In both cases, the Ultra offers more screen real estate than the standard Z Fold8.

However, what really sets the smartphone apart is its cameras. The triple-camera system is spearheaded by a 200-megapixel Quad Pixel AF main camera with a fast f/1.7 lens and 2x optical “quality” zoom.

This 200-megapixel main camera is flanked by the same 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera as the standard Z Fold8 and a new 10-megapixel telephoto camera. While 10 megapixels is not necessarily a lot, it’s the best Samsung users can do while still getting a folding phone design.

With Samsung Galaxy foldables, there is always some level of compromise when it comes to the cameras. However, the compromise has never been quite so small as it is with the Z Fold8 Ultra.

For example, consider the company’s flagship slab phone, the Galaxy S26 Ultra (https://petapixel.com/2026/03/05/samsung-galaxy-s26-ultra-review-the-photographic-lines-are-even-blurrier/) released earlier this year. That has a similar 200-megapixel main camera, albeit with a slightly faster f/1.4 lens, the same 50-megapixel ultrawide, and the same 10-megapixel telephoto camera. However, the Galaxy S26 Ultra adds a fourth camera, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto. The photographic differences are not huge here.

Both the Z Fold8 and Z Fold8 Ultra can record 8Kp30 video as well.

The Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra starts at $2,099.99 for a 256GB model. The 512GB and 1TB versions are $2,299.99 and $2,699.99. The phone comes in violet shadow (dark purple), cream, and graphite colorways, although a fourth option, Green Shadow, is available through Samsung.com. It will also be available on August 7.

Z Fold8 Flip

The smallest Galaxy foldable of the bunch, the clamshell-shaped Z Fold8 Flip has just two rear cameras. It has the same 50-megapixel main camera as the standard Z Fold8 and a distinct 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera with a 123° field of view.

As expected, this phone also has the smallest screens in the lineup. When unfolded, or “flipped open,” the phone has a 6.9-inch display. Its outer panel is a stout, nearly square 4.1-inch panel.

The most affordable of Samsung’s new folding phones, the Z Flip8 will be available on August 7, starting at $1,199.99 for a 256GB model. There’s also a 512GB version for $1,399.99. It comes in pink, cream, and graphite, with a fourth mint colorway available exclusively through Samsung.

Image creditsSamsung