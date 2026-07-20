A soccer player in a red jersey smiles with eyes closed on the left; another player in a white and blue jersey raises both hands and points upward on the right.
Cristiano Ronaldo, taken by Andrew Hancock, and Lionel Messi, taken by Joel Marklund.

Special Feature

Two Sports Photographers Reveal What It’s Like to Shoot the World Cup

Features
Matt Growcoot
6 Minute Read

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has come to its conclusion — with Spain lifting the trophy. But what was it like covering this year’s expanded tournament as a photographer? PetaPixel spoke to two of them to find out.

Andrew Hancock and Joel Marklund had very different briefs coming into the World Cup. While they are both Nikon Ambassadors, Marklund runs the Scandinavia-based Bildbyrån sports photo agency and was very much focused on Norway and Sweden. Hancock, while also shooting for a photo agency, was pushing himself to find a unique image while dealing with the restrictions placed upon him by FIFA, more on that later.

Two men in festive attire pose; one wears a sombrero, lucha libre mask, and gives thumbs up, while the other wears a cowboy hat and is draped in a Mexican flag, both holding colorful flags.
Marklund followed Sweden fans as they headed to Monterrey, Mexico, to face Tunisia. | Photo by Joel Marklund / Bildbyrån
A large crowd of excited soccer fans, mostly in yellow jerseys, rally outdoors. One person holds a flare, while others cheer and wave flags. Trees and a cloudy sky are in the background.
Photo by Joel Marklund / Bildbyrån

Marklund tells PetaPixel that compared to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which involved record-breaking short distances between games and meant he could cover two games in one day, the 2026 World Cup hosted by the U.S., Mexico, and Canada, was very different.

“For me, I covered four matches in four days at the beginning of the World Cup,” the photographer says. “It was a very intense trip with no sleep during two of those four nights when there were late matches combined with the earliest possible morning flights to the next location.”

Marklund covered Sweden vs. Tunisia in Monterrey, Mexico, and then scrambled up to Los Angeles for the newsworthy game between Iran and New Zealand. He also got to Argentina vs. Algeria in Kansas City, and England vs. Croatia in Dallas.

“Following those matches, I had to return to Europe to work at Wimbledon for two weeks, but returned right after to the U.S. for the two semifinals in Dallas and Atlanta and finally the final in New Jersey,” he adds.

Three soccer players in yellow and blue uniforms celebrate a goal on a stadium field, smiling and raising their arms, with a cheering crowd and scoreboard in the background under bright stadium lights.
Benjamin Nygren, Alexander Bernhardsson, Viktor Gyökeres and Alexander Isak of Sweden celebrate a goal against Tunisia. | Photo by Joel Marklund / Bildbyrån
Three Iranian soccer players stand with hands on their chests during a national anthem, with a large Iranian flag in the foreground and a crowd holding another flag in the background.
The Iranian national team ahead of their game against New Zealand in Los Angeles. | Photo by Joel Marklund / Bildbyrån
A soccer player in an Argentina jersey celebrates with arms outstretched on the field, smiling, as a teammate runs behind him. The stadium is packed with cheering fans in the background.
Lionel Messi celebrates a goal against Algeria. | Photo by Joel Marklund / Bildbyrån
A soccer player in a yellow and blue uniform tries to kick the ball as a goalkeeper in blue dives to stop him during a match, with spectators in the background.
Sweden vs. Tunisia. | Photo by Joel Marklund / Bildbyrån
A soccer goalkeeper in pink dives to stop a penalty kick as the ball heads for the goal. The crowded stadium and the net are visible, with players and fans intently watching the action at the FIFA World Cup 2026.
Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic of Croatia saves a penalty shot from Harry Kane of England. | Photo by Joel Marklund / Bildbyrån

Marklund also covered the final yesterday, which meant leaving Manhattan at 7 A.M. — even though the game didn’t start until 3 P.M.

“You would think that eight hours ahead of the match is a bit of overstretching things, but a World Cup final always means heavy security and long queues of media entering the stadium area,” Marklund says.

“We also knew beforehand that the U.S. President would attend the final, meaning another layer of security from the Secret Service. Even with that early arrival, it took more than three hours to enter the stadium security perimeter.”

For the final, Marklund’s primary focus was the trophy lift and the celebrations afterward, which Trump was present for.

“Leading up to this, we had seen the most commercialized World Cup ever, with, among other things, the hydration breaks which were used for advertising opportunities, but also witnessed U.S. player Folarin Balogun’s red card suspended after Trump talking to FIFA, affecting the actual game itself,” he says.

“As predicted, FIFA president Gianni Infantino tried to maneuver things, but Donald Trump stayed put and didn’t leave the podium when the winning team Spain celebrated with the World Cup trophy. For me, that photograph sums up this tournament: that the sport is just a puzzle piece of the bigger picture.”

That photo is in the gallery below:

Soccer players run onto the field surrounded by photographers and fans, with a stadium crowd and FIFA World Cup signage visible in the background.
17
Messi of Argentina enters the stadium for warm-up. | Photo by Joel Marklund / Bildbryån

Andrew Hancock’s itinerary was a little more straightforward: using his home city of Dallas as a base, Hancock covered the games there, while also traveling to Houston and Kansas City when Dallas was idle. All in all, he shot 16 games.

“When it comes to my approach with how I like to photograph sports, I like to be mobile as much as possible,” Hancock explains. “With covering the World Cup, to say that mobility is limited is an understatement. We are made to stay in our seats once play has started if you have pitch-side access.”

Hancock says he likes to work with remote cameras, so he can cover as many angles as possible. But FIFA restricted the number of outlets that can put cameras behind the goal or at the top of the stadium. Hancock also had to select his seat before the game.

“I would try to pick a seat based on my knowledge of the teams and players for a particular match in an attempt to put myself in the best possible position to capture what is needed or what I have in mind,” Hancock says.

“These decisions would be made based on watching previous games and also studying heat maps of activity for certain players to better anticipate their movements. These decisions would impact not only the seat I would try to select but also what lenses I might have on hand at my seat.”

Soccer players from England and Croatia walk onto the field in a packed stadium, with fans watching and flags displayed. Bright lights illuminate the indoor arena.
17
England and Croatia players enter the field. | Photo by Andrew Hancock

But despite Hancock’s diligent planning, soccer photography requires a certain amount of luck, especially when it comes to goal celebrations, and especially when you’re fixed to a point.

“I did not expect to be cursed with near-zero goal celebrations,” Hancock says. “By near zero, we are talking about less than 5% of goals scored in matches I covered. There were 50 goals scored in the 16 matches I covered. 47 of those goal celebrations went away from me, one was while I was in an elevated spot, so I consider that neither as towards me or away from me.”

“Only two goal celebrations came my way,” he continues. “And those were both during the first week of the tournament. Despite that, I would still work to make the best of the moment from my position while also keeping my eyes out for dejection of the opponent, which becomes much more pronounced when play enters the knockout rounds.”

A Brazilian soccer player heads the ball near the goal as two German defenders try to block him. The stadium and fans are visible in the background.
Photo by Andrew Hancock
A soccer player in a yellow Sweden jersey celebrates a goal with arms raised, while a Japanese defender reacts nearby. The scene is viewed through the net in a crowded stadium.
Photo by Andrew Hancock
A soccer player in an orange jersey focuses on a colorful ball in mid-air, preparing to control it with his chest. The background is blurred, highlighting the player's concentration.
Photo by Andrew Hancock
A close-up of a Swedish soccer jersey next to a Dutch soccer jersey, with a hand gripping the Dutch jersey. Both have team logos and match information visible.
Photo by Andrew Hancock
A soccer player kicks a corner ball during a match in a packed stadium, with fans cheering in the stands and referees watching near the field.
Photo by Andrew Hancock
Aerial view of a crowded stadium during a soccer match, with players on a green field and fans filling the seats in the background.
Photo by Andrew Hancock

Nevertheless, Hancock still strived to “create something special,” and so he began using the in-camera multiple exposure mode, see gallery below, to bring together moments from the game with details in and around the stadium, as well as elsewhere in the cities where he was working.

A soccer player in a blue-striped jersey is overlaid with the stylized sun from the Argentine flag, merging his face with the sun's rays and facial features.
16

Hancock sees the ups and downs of his work at the World Cup, feeling frustrated with some of the limitations placed on him, but still pleased with some of the images.

“It was great to meet so many photographers from elsewhere in the world that I have come to know and be familiar with their work through social media,” he says. “At the semifinal, we even had Nikon Ambassadors from three countries represented, which was great to see.”

“In looking back at the past month,” he adds. “It was also a great learning experience and I know I will be in a much better position to make the images I am capable of making in 2030.

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