13 Award-Winning Photos From the UN World Oceans Day Contest

The 13 winners of the 13th annual Photo Competition for United Nations World Oceans Day have been announced.

The winners of the annual competition are featured during the UN World Oceans Day event at the United Nations headquarters in New York City. The photo contest is held in collaboration between the United Nations Division for Ocean Affairs and the Law of the Sea, Dive Photo Guide, the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission of UNESCO, and Nausicaá. Since 2016, the contest has been curated by celebrated underwater and wildlife photographer Ellen Cuylaerts. The 2026 judging panel includes underwater photographers Ipah Uid Lynn, William Tan, and Jane Morgan, alongside dive publication founder Dave Alexander.

The judges selected top three winners plus an honorable mention across four categories: Connecting Oceans, Big and Small Underwater Faces, Underwater Seascapes, and Above Water Seascapes. The 13 winners hail from nine different countries, demonstrating the global appeal of the annual UN World Oceans Day Photo Competition.

The four first-place winners are Italian photographer Valentina Cucchiara, British photographer Kasuhiik Sabramaniam, Ysabela Coll from the Dominican Republic, and American photographer Bruce Sudweeks.

Connecting Oceans

Big and Small Underwater Faces

Underwater Seascapes

Above Water Seascapes

Since its founding in 2008, the United Nations World Oceans Day has been celebrated annually on June 8 to highlight the ocean’s significance to the health of the planet and all the people and animals on Earth. The photo competition, organized by Dive Photo Guide, offers a wonderful visual aspect to the yearly festivities and shows why the oceans are so precious.

Image credits: United Nations World Oceans Day. Photographers are credited in the image captions.