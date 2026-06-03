Photographer Has Been Shooting the Same Park in Portland for the Last Four Years

Rephotography is when photographers capture the same location multiple times across a stretch of time. Aaron Wessling has been visiting Mount Tabor Park in Portland since 2022.

Mount Tabor sits on the cinder of an extinct volcano in the heart of Southeast Portland. “I have a strong attachment to the physical space of Mount Tabor,” Wessling tells PetaPixel. “It features a sweeping view of the city, hosts everything from summer picnics, Wednesday night raves, boxcar derbies, and birdwatching tours. On occasions when it snows, it transforms into a playground for sledders, snowboarders, and cross-country skiers. It’s a fascinating place that showcases all of Portland’s quirky character.”

It’s a personal project for Wessling who spent a lot of time there when he first moved to the Pacific Northwest city and didn’t really know anyone. In fact, the park bench that can be seen in the middle of the image is one that the photographer spent a lot of time on when he first moved there.

Around 2022, Wessling discovered the TTP rephotography project by Hayahisa Tomiyasu. He photographed a ping pong table from his apartment window in the German city of Leipzig for five years.

“It’s incredible work,” Wessling says. “I was curious about what a more comprehensive study of a public space, featuring multiple perspectives, might look like and started rephotographing some of my existing photographs up on Mount Tabor.”

Between 2022 and 2024, Wessling visited Mount Tabor over 70 times, picking different scenes to document. “One of the things I find most interesting about rephotography work is its inversion of the typical photo hunt,” he says. “Once established, the composition is predetermined for the rest of the project, the edges of the frame never change. You really have to take whatever the universe offers up to the frame on any given day. Something interesting just outside the frame? Oh well…luck of the draw.”

Wessling focused on scenes in the park where there are both natural and human-made elements. “For consistency in the actual compositions, I start by establishing a memorable place on which to position the camera and a memorable centerpoint of the composition,” he explains.

“It takes a few visits to get things dialed in. I use a grid overlay on the digital viewfinder (I shoot all the work on Fuji GFX medium format systems) as well as a grid while processing to keep things as close to in line as possible. I don’t think perfect alignment is required for the project, but I do like to keep the frames as consistent as possible.”

More of Wessling’s work can be found on his website and Instagram.

Image credits: Photographs by Aaron Wessling