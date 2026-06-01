Photographer Builds the iPhone Camera App He Always Wanted

Jeremy Gray

Three smartphones are displayed against a black background, each showing a different photo editing mode: black and white street scene, color photo of a red-roofed building, and a street scene with editing options on the screen.

Better Camera is a new iPhone camera app designed, as its name suggests, to be superior to the iPhone’s native camera app. The new app offers manual controls and film-inspired simulations and boasts zero AI tech.

“In the last 20 years, I have had dozens of cameras. Film, professional, premium,” photographer David Gor, the developer of Better Camera, tells PetaPixel. However, Gor says that most dedicated cameras end up being left at home because they’re too big, bulky, and inconvenient to carry around. Even for Gor, who owns a compact Ricoh GR and relatively lightweight Fujifilm X-T5, it is tough to beat the convenience of a phone.

“On the other hand, your phone is always with you, and it shoots just fine, but often too ‘phone-like’: processed, uncontrolled, generic,” Gor continues.

“I didn’t find a good camera app that ticked all the boxes of what a camera shooting experience should have, so I made it.”

Better Camera is a lightweight, fast app that saves RAW data directly from the iPhone’s cameras without any processing or AI. It has ISO priority, shutter speed priority, automatic, and fully manual shooting modes. It offers manual, AF-S, AF-C, and zone focusing modes. It can also preserve camera settings, so there’s no need to reconfigure the app after it has been closed for a while.

Gor hopes his new iPhone camera app offers photographers just the right amount of control. It is much more hands-on than the default camera app, but isn’t as complex as some dedicated, pro-oriented camera apps.

“Simple where it should be, manual where it counts,” Gor says.

The app offers exposure compensation in 1/3-stop steps, flash power compensation across five steps, and white balance presets and full Kelvin control.

“Better Camera is for photographers who want their iPhone to capture light, not interpret it,” Gor explains. His app doesn’t have smart HDR, AI denoising, or any fancy computational features.

Better Camera features nine film simulations, each inspired by real film stocks. The app also includes a separate grain layer with four intensity levels that can be applied to any film simulation or to unfiltered photos. The noise is rendered per-pixel using a Metal compute shader. The grain is monochromatic and rendered as a single noise value per pixel equally across all color channels.

Better Camera captures HEIF, JPEG, and lossless TIFF files with full EXIF metadata.

Better Camera is available now as a free download, although the full experience requires an in-app purchase. Better Camera is $7.99 per month, $19.99 annually, or $39.99 for a lifetime license.

Image credits: Better Camera

, ,
, , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.

Love PetaPixel? Go Premium.

PetaPixel is the world’s largest independent photography publication and we’re only able to continue our work with your help. Become a PetaPixel Member now and support our mission to bring you regular, high-quality reviews, features, news, and more.

  • Remove banner ads
  • Gain access to full-resolution RAW and JPEG Sample Galleries
  • Get 5% off orders from KEH.com
  • Get a $15 coupon to spend at Moment
  • Get 10% off lighting equipment from FJ Westcott
  • Get 10% off film development, scanning, and printing from Blue Moon Camera and Machine

Related Articles
RitchieCam App RitchieCam is an iOS Camera App with Streamlined No-Edit Filters
Three smartphone screens show a camera app interface: the first previews a photo of flowers in a bike basket, the second displays film stock selection, and the third shows a cup of coffee with settings overlays. Free FilmMeter App Is an Analog Photographer’s Best Friend
Camera Control App Cascable Revamps Interface, Supports Phase One
Three smartphone screens display camera interfaces capturing different scenes: a coastal landscape, tall city buildings, and an airplane wing on a runway, each showing different camera settings. VSCO Returns to Mobile Photography With New iPhone Camera App
Discussion