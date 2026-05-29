15 of the Best Photos Smithsonian Just Added to Unsplash for Free

Jeremy Gray

A split image: a baseball player in a Dodgers uniform holding a bat, a vintage photo of a seated woman in a jacket, and a giant panda climbing a tree in a green forest.

The Smithsonian Institution, a group of 21 museums, 21 libraries, and other institutions and historical landmarks, has brought a curated selection of its massive archive to Unsplash.

“The Smithsonian isn’t just one museum. It’s 21 of them. Plus libraries, research centers, and a zoo. Nearly two centuries of human history, science, art, and culture, all in one place,” Unsplash writes. “And now, a curated selection of that archive is available on Unsplash.”

So far, Smithsonian has added 12 collections featuring 1,000 images to Unsplash, including images from Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute, National Museum of American History, the National Air and Space Museum, the Smithsonian American Art Museum, the famous National Portrait Gallery, and more.

A sepia-toned portrait of a woman with short, wavy hair, wearing a jacket and scarf, seated on a wooden chair with one arm resting on the armrest. The background is blurred fabric or drapery.
Amelia earhart seated indoors, looking to the side. | Artist: Peter A. Juley, Sitter: Paul Peter Juley, Date: c. 1932, Medium: Gelatin silver print, Record ID: npg_NPG.75.82
A black-and-white, partially faded photo shows four people sitting outdoors in a natural setting, wrapped in thick blankets or clothing, surrounded by foliage and trees. The image is blurry and weathered with visible damage.
Three people huddled together in a dark, wooded area. | Group portrait of Fuegians at Otter Bay, Straits of Magellan. Date 1888 From 5″ x 4″ glass negative. Record ID siris_arc_393959
A vintage photograph of a large sailboat with two masts and dark sails gliding on calm water, surrounded by a misty or foggy atmosphere. The image has scratches and visible signs of age.
A vintage sailing ship on the ocean | United States Fish Commission Schooner “Grampus” circa 1886. From 8″ x 10″ glass negative. Record ID siris_arc_390345
A black-and-white portrait of a man with wild, curly hair and a mustache, wearing a suit and tie. The photograph is mounted on paper labeled "DR. MAX EINSTEIN.
Portrait of dr. max einstein in a suit | Artist: Harris & Ewing Studio, Sitter: Albert Einstein, Date: 1921, Medium: Gelatin silver print, Record ID: npg_S_NPG.84.288
A close-up, top-down view of a sea anemone with translucent, tentacle-like appendages that have hints of pink and purple, radiating outward against a black background.
A sea anemone with translucent tentacles and pink tips. | Actiniaria Record ID: nmnhinvertebratezoology_14846179

The wide-ranging images, which include photos in and of themselves and photos of important archival materials, are all open access, meaning people can freely download and use them. It is a boon for history buffs, students, and people who perhaps are unable to ever visit any of the Smithsonian Institution’s museums and libraries for themselves.

A clouded leopard rests on a tree branch with its front legs and head hanging down, looking relaxed. Lush green foliage surrounds the animal in the background.
A clouded leopard rests on a tree branch. | Kingdom: Animalia, Phylum: Chordata, Class: Mammalia, Order: Carnivora, Family: Felidae/Pantherinae, Genus and Species: Neofelis nebulosa, Mammals, Carnivores, Clouded Leopards Record ID: nzp_NZP-20190904_0446SP
A pregnant woman in a plaid dress stands in a wooden doorway with her hand on her hip, looking out pensively. Beside her, a young girl with short blond hair stands, also gazing outside, appearing thoughtful.
Pregnant woman and child stand in doorway. | Sharecropper’s Wife and Child maker: Rothstein, Arthur, date made: 1935, Object Name: photograph, place made: United States: Arkansas, related event: Great Depression. Record ID nmah_1336140
A hand with outstretched fingers rests on a shiny, reflective car wheel with an intricate hubcap. The image is in sepia tones, highlighting the contrast between the hand and the metallic surface.
Hand resting on a shiny v8 car wheel. | Georgia O’Keeffe-Hand and Wheel, Artist Alfred Stieglitz, born Hoboken, NJ 1864-died New York City 1946, Date 1933, printed ca. 1945, Record ID saam_2020.1.2
A baseball player in a Brooklyn Dodgers uniform stands holding a bat on his shoulder, looking to the side. The background is an outdoor field with a blue sky.
Jackie robinson in a dodgers uniform holding a baseball bat. | Jackie Robinson, Artist Robert F. Cranston, 26 Jul 1897 – 1978 Frank Livia, 13 Dec 1915–Dec 1975 Bill Klein, active 1940s–1960s Harry Warnecke, 1900 – 1984, Sitter Jackie Robinson, 31 Jan 1919 – 24 Oct 1972, Date 1949, Record ID npg_NPG.97.135
A sepia-toned, vintage photograph of an Indigenous man wearing a headscarf and jacket, sitting on a horse, looking toward the camera. The photo shows signs of age, with visible creases and marks.
Native American man on horseback, sepia-toned. | Geronimo, Artist: Camillus Sidney Fly, 1849 – 1901, Sitter: Geronimo, c. 1823 – 17 Feb 1909, Record ID npg_NPG.95.117

Unsplash and the Smithsonian note that they are “just getting started” and that more collections and more history are on their way. There is plenty left for Smithsonian to share, as across all its museums and other institutions, its historical holdings eclipse 157 million individual items. That’s a lot of photos.

Black-and-white portrait of Louis Armstrong in a tuxedo, smiling and holding a trumpet upright; his signature appears on the bottom left of the photo.
Louis armstrong smiles, holding his trumpet in a studio. | Louis Armstrong, Artist: Woodward’s Studio, c. 1920 – 1930, Sitter: Louis Armstrong, 4 Aug 1901 – 6 Jul 1971, Date c. 1928, Record ID npg_NPG.2009.54
A giant panda lounges on a tree branch, hugging the trunk with its front legs and looking upward, surrounded by lush green foliage.
A giant panda resting in a tree among green leaves. | Giant Panda Bei Bei in a tree Keywords Smithsonian’s National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute,National Zoo,Smithsonian Institution,NZP,Open Access,Open Access/CCO,CCO,Giant Pandas,Bei Bei,Mammalia,Carnivora,Ursidae,Ailuropoda melanoleuca Credit Line Connor Padraic Mallon, Smithsonian’s National Zoo Record ID nzp_NZP-20190612_065CPM-000001
A small monkey with a long, white, curled mustache sits on a tree branch against a blurred green background in a forest or jungle setting.
Emperor tamarin monkey with prominent white mustache on branch. | Emperor Tamarin Keywords Smithsonian’s National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute,National Zoo,Smithsonian Institution,Animals,NZP,Open Access/CCO,Open Access,CCO,Mammals,Mammalia,Primates,Callitrichidae,Saguinus imperator,Emperor Tamarins,Monkeys Credit Line Roshan Patel, Smithsonian’s National Zoo Record ID nzp_NZP-20191022_001RP
Sepia photograph in a red velvet frame shows a woman in profile, wearing dark clothing and a white veil, seated at a desk with papers and a framed photo. There is handwriting in ink on the upper right of the image.
Portrait of Queen Victoria, Artist Unidentified (British), Sitter Queen Victoria, Date 1898, Record ID saam_1906.9.24
A sloth hangs upside down from a tree branch, holding a small orange piece of food with its claw, surrounded by lush greenery in a tropical environment.
A sloth hangs upside down from a tree branch. | Athena, Southern Two-toed Sloth Keywords Smithsonian’s National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute,National Zoo,Smithsonian Institution,NZP,Open Access,Open Access/CCO,CCO,Kingdom: Animalia,Phylum: Chordata,Class: Mammalia,Order: Pilosa,Family: Megalonychidae,Genus and Species: Choloepus didactylus,Sloths,Mammals,Small Mammal House Smithsonian’s National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute Credit Line Roshan Patel, Smithsonian’s National Zoo Record ID nzp_NZP-20200110_005RP

The first batch Smithsonian images is available to view and download now on Unsplash.

Image credits: Smithsonian on Unsplash

,
, , , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.

Love PetaPixel? Go Premium.

PetaPixel is the world’s largest independent photography publication and we’re only able to continue our work with your help. Become a PetaPixel Member now and support our mission to bring you regular, high-quality reviews, features, news, and more.

  • Remove banner ads
  • Gain access to full-resolution RAW and JPEG Sample Galleries
  • Get 5% off orders from KEH.com
  • Get a $15 coupon to spend at Moment
  • Get 10% off lighting equipment from FJ Westcott
  • Get 10% off film development, scanning, and printing from Blue Moon Camera and Machine

Related Articles
Unsplash Adds Hundreds of Historic Photos from Library of Congress, NYPL, and Others
The Smithsonian Just Released 2.8 Million Images Into the Public Domain
Unsplash Unsplash Adds a Paid Tier, One Year After Getty Takeover
Rows of open drawers display organized collections of colorful butterflies and insects in a museum or scientific archive, with black storage cabinets lining both sides of the aisle. Smithsonian to Photograph 200,000 Insects With Custom Conveyor System
Discussion