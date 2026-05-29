15 of the Best Photos Smithsonian Just Added to Unsplash for Free

The Smithsonian Institution, a group of 21 museums, 21 libraries, and other institutions and historical landmarks, has brought a curated selection of its massive archive to Unsplash.

“The Smithsonian isn’t just one museum. It’s 21 of them. Plus libraries, research centers, and a zoo. Nearly two centuries of human history, science, art, and culture, all in one place,” Unsplash writes. “And now, a curated selection of that archive is available on Unsplash.”

So far, Smithsonian has added 12 collections featuring 1,000 images to Unsplash, including images from Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute, National Museum of American History, the National Air and Space Museum, the Smithsonian American Art Museum, the famous National Portrait Gallery, and more.

The wide-ranging images, which include photos in and of themselves and photos of important archival materials, are all open access, meaning people can freely download and use them. It is a boon for history buffs, students, and people who perhaps are unable to ever visit any of the Smithsonian Institution’s museums and libraries for themselves.

Unsplash and the Smithsonian note that they are “just getting started” and that more collections and more history are on their way. There is plenty left for Smithsonian to share, as across all its museums and other institutions, its historical holdings eclipse 157 million individual items. That’s a lot of photos.

The first batch Smithsonian images is available to view and download now on Unsplash.

Image credits: Smithsonian on Unsplash