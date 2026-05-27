Capture One to Increase All Product Prices By 6%

Capture One has announced an upcoming price increase that will affect its entire suite of products, including Pro, All-in-One, and Studio, for monthly and annual subscriptions, plus perpetual licenses.

The company detailed the price changes on its support website, noting that costs are increasing by 6% across all of Capture One’s products starting on June 2.

The new price changes will take effect on the customer’s next renewal date that falls on or after July 6. Monthly subscribers will receive a reminder email with details about the upcoming new price seven and three days before their subscription is due for renewal. Annual subscribers will get an alert 30, seven, and three days before their subscription renewal.

Capture One notes that if a monthly subscriber switches to an annual subscription before June 2, they can lock in the current annual price. For the Pro tier, it’s currently $17/month. A 6% increase will push that to about $18 per month, or $12 more annually. The monthly subscription for the Pro tier is currently $26 each month, which will increase by more than $1.50.

The Capture One All-in-One subscription, which includes Capture One on iPad and iPhone, cloud sharing, and online collaboration tools, is $23.25 per month annually or $36 a month on a month-by-month basis. These will increase to nearly $25 and over $38, respectively, on June 2.

The Studio tier, which is built for high-volume, client-facing photography studios, is $45.75 per month annually or $59 monthly without the year-long commitment. A 6% increase for this tier is sizable, pushing prices up nearly $33 and over $40 across 12 months.

“Empowering photographers with everything they need, from initial inspiration to final image, costs more now than it did a year ago,” Capture One says, explaining its price increase. “Rather than stand still, we’re continuing to invest in the platform and the support around it so you can keep creating extraordinary work.”

This is not Capture One’s first price increase in recent years, and certainly not the first price hike in the creative software space. Costs are increasing across the board in nearly every aspect of the photographic workflow, from cameras and lenses to memory cards, storage, and software. It is an unfortunate consequence of increased economic instability and global inflationary trends.

On the plus side, at least photographers have sufficient notice of the Capture One price increase to decide whether to change their subscription or seek alternative software.

Image credits: Capture One