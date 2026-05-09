Center for Creative Photography Adds Archives of Nine Influential Photographers

Pesala Bandara
A row of people wearing goggles and holding cameras sit in bleacher seats, taking photos as snapshots float above them. The sky is a surreal red, and the desert landscape extends into the distance.
Patrick Nagatani © Artists Rights Society. Alamogordo Blues, 1986

The Center for Creative Photography (CCP) has announced the acquisition of nine major photography archives, significantly expanding its collection of 20th and 21st century photographic work.

The CCP at the University of Arizona is widely regarded as one of the most important photography research institutions in the United States. The institution has a longstanding historical link to Ansel Adams, whose own archive played a central role in the university’s decision to establish the center in the 1970s.

A close-up of two people with long dark hair. The person in front is partially smiling, while the person behind wears round eyeglasses and looks forward. Both are set against a dark background.
© Susan Wood. John Lennon & Yoko Ono, 1968
Several vintage cars are parked in front of tall, cylindrical concrete silos on a sunny day. The scene has a distinctly retro feel, likely from the 1970s or 1980s.
© Frank Gohlke, Grain Elevator being repaired – Minneapolis, MN 1974
Large icebergs float in dark blue water beneath a dramatic, cloudy sky. The towering ice formations are white and blue, contrasting sharply with the water and moody atmosphere.
© Jody Forster, Super Cluster #1, 1992

The newly acquired archives represent the legacies of Laura Aguilar, Jack Dykinga, Jody Forster, Frank Gohlke, Mark Klett, Nathan Lyons, Stephen Marc, Patrick Nagatani, and Susan Wood. They join CCP’s existing holdings, which include the archives of Adams, W. Eugene Smith, and Louise Dahl-Wolfe, among others.

“These remarkable archives expand the creative and intellectual constellation that makes the Center for Creative Photography one of the foremost photography institutions in the world,” CCP Director Todd J. Tubutis says in a press release. “Each archive contains not only prints of iconic images but also valuable documentary materials—such as correspondence, notebooks, teaching materials, and working proofs — that illuminate a photographer’s full creative evolution.

“As an extraordinary group, these important acquisitions strengthen the connective tissue that defines the history of photography in the United States.”

Sun rays shine through clouds, illuminating the misty, layered rock formations of the Grand Canyon at sunset, creating a dramatic and colorful landscape scene.
© Jack Dykinga. Cape Royal Rays, North Rim,
Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona, 1990.
A person with dreadlocks and sunglasses listens to earphones while standing outdoors, wearing a blue floral shirt. Palm trees and a tan building with windows are in the background under a blue sky.
© Stephen Marc. Untitled, from the book: American/True Colors, Tempe, AZ, 2017

CCP said the acquisition reflects its established model of collecting complete artist archives rather than only finished works. This approach allows scholars to study both the final images and the broader context behind them, including working methods, experiments, and professional networks.

A black-and-white photo of a church with a sign reading “LOVE MAKES NO BASTARD. DRUNK. DOPER-DIVORCE-WHORE. CHURCH MOCKER. HATE DOES.” The building says "JESUS HEALS" above a gated entrance.
© Nathan Lyons. Untitled b from the series Riding 1st Class on the Titanic 1974-1998
A storefront window displays large white letters spelling “SIGNS,” but the letter “G” has fallen, making it read “SINS.” The window is bordered by brick walls and has a dark interior.
© Nathan Lyons,. Untitled a from the series Riding 1st Class on the Titanic 1974-1998

The institution also maintains one of the largest cold-storage facilities dedicated to photographic materials of its size, used to preserve film, negatives, colour prints, and other sensitive items over the long term. Some materials from the newly acquired archives have already arrived at CCP, while others are expected to be transferred and processed over the coming years.

“Ansel Adams was an exhibiting artist at the University of Arizona in 1974 when he was approached by the president of the university (Dr. John P. Schaefer) about his archive, and the two set in motion a relationship that would result in the creation of CCP,” Rebecca Senf, CCP Chief Curator and Adams’ scholar, adds.

“The Center’s DNA is an institution created by an artist for other artists, and this ethic continues to inform our work at every level.”

The announcement follows the 2019 acquisition of the archive of Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer David Hume Kennerly.

Image credits: All photos courtesy of the Center for Creative Photography (CCP).

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