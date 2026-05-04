The Professional Photographers of America Has a New CEO

Jaron Schneider

Logo of Professional Photographers of America (PPA) featuring "PPA" in gray letters inside a red square outline, with the text "Professional Photographers of America" in gray to the right.

Last year, the Professional Photographers of America (PPA) had a very odd and very public crisis of leadership as the board of directors was caught in a wave of controversy. Now, just over a year later, the PPA has a new CEO.

As a bit of a recap of that strange situation, the elected president and vice president from October 2024 were denied their leadership positions by the PPA board. That led to a very public spat between members and the board, which led to an emergency in-person meeting during Imaging USA in February 2025. Described as the “meeting of doom,” attendees described it as being flanked by armed guards and where both sides pointed fingers and blamed each other. In the end, a vote to recall the board failed, resulting in no leadership changes.

Today, a new CEO has taken over the reins at PPA: Angela Kurkian.

“Kurkian, a professional photographer by trade, understands the dutiful roles and responsibilities PPA plays within the ever-changing global photographic community. Kurkian sees a progressive agenda heading into the second half of 2026, from increased attention toward professional standards, like certification programming, to greater visibility around its stable of photography experts who differentiate its education and skills hub from the marketplace,” a PPA press release says.  

Two women in business attire stand smiling in a modern office with glass walls, desks, and large windows. A red-framed sign with the letters "PPA" is visible on the glass wall behind them.
Left: Angela Kurkian, CEO | Right: Jennifer Wilson, CFO

“As artificial intelligence permeates all aspects of creative industries, including photography, Kurkian intends to place greater emphasis on member support tied to business and career development. PPA has always been sought after for its industry-defining efforts in advocacy and legal protections, as well as insurance and risk management offerings, areas Kurkian promises to continue to lead.”

Kurkian is a professional photographer who started her career in 1994. She joined PPA as a member in 1994, then as Director of Education in 2012, where she oversaw the production and deployment of all educational content and workshops.
 
“PPA has an incredible legacy, having played a pivotal role in the journeys of many professional photographers for more than 150 years,” says Kurkian. “We were founded to provide photographers with resources and creative protection, which they have come to expect. I want our members to take advantage of the rich community-building available for them to learn, share, and grow, especially as the photography landscape changes in the intelligence age. I am honored and energized as we move into a new era for PPA, PhotoVision, and the critical importance of photography and video storytelling to the human element.”

It should be noted that the members of the PPA board who were at the center of the controversy in 2025 remain there. So, despite a new CEO, a large number of the PPA’s decision-making personalities remain unchanged. PPA’s website no longer lists or names an active council president either.

Image credits: PPA

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