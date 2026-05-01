Historic Photos Show the Once Ubiquitous American Diner

Matt Growcoot
A black-and-white photo shows a diner window with a woman inside, menu signs for ham, eggs, bacon, and Coca-Cola, and a large cutout of a smiling woman holding plates of food. Reflections of buildings are visible in the glass.
Bacon ’n’ Eggs for 65 cents was on offer at this New York City diner in 1959. | Photo by Angelo Rizzuto

Here’s the thing with photography: you can take a mundane photo and think, ‘Why did I take that?’ But years later, that same photo is a fascinating artifact from a bygone era.

I think that’s where these photos of American diners fall, the once ubiquitous lunch cars that permeated highways across the United States peaked in the 1940s before fast food chains largely replaced them.

Black-and-white photo of a small roadside diner called “Riverside Diner” with Coca-Cola signs. A large coal truck is parked in front. Leafless tree stands beside the building; empty road and some buildings are in the background.
The proprietor of this diner made for truckers, peers out his window in Cortland, New York. | Photo by John Collier, Jr., 1941.
A vintage photo of a diner named "The Ritz Grill" shows a wooden building with multiple windows, a central staircase, and signs on either side of the entrance. The sidewalk and street are visible in the foreground.
This ironically named diner in Philadelphia was pictured in 1938.

As the Library of Congress notes in its blog post, the diners were often prefabricated and then transported on trains, hence the distinct design so they could fit on rail cars.

As a result, they were often small and narrow. But the Wikipedia entry on the subject notes that it means they were able to fit on small, inexpensive lots, which kept prices down.

A vintage outdoor diner stand with signs advertising beer, hamburgers for 10 cents, and hot dogs. A server stands inside, and trees and additional signage are visible in the background.
This diner on U.S. Highway No. 1 near Berwyn, Maryland, is hawking its platter of hot dogs for 25 cents. | Photo by Jack Delano, 1940.
A waitress pours coffee behind a diner counter as several men, some wearing uniforms and hats, sit on stools eating and drinking. The scene appears to be from the mid-20th century.
A classic diner scene in Maryland, 1943, shows truck drivers drinking coffee along U.S. Highway 40. | Photo by John Vachon

Diners are famous for hamburgers, coffee, hot dogs, club sandwiches, French fries, ice cream, and milkshakes — classic American fare. And these photos, compiled by the Library of Congress, also offer a tantalizing glimpse into the food prices of yesteryear.

A small, retro-style diner named "Country Girl Diner" with a blue sign, an American flag outside, silver metal siding, and flowering plants near the entrance, surrounded by trees.
Country Girl Diner, a classic ‘streamline’-style aluminum diner in Chester, Vermont. | Photo by Carol M. Highsmith, 2017.
A silver diner with large Korean and English signs advertising “American and Korean Food.” There's a phone booth outside and trees in the background on a sunny day.
This diner in Columbus, Georgia, had Korean and American food on offer. | Photo by John Margolies, 1982
A vintage diner named "Miss Bellows Falls" with red and white signage, large windows, and a Coca-Cola sign sits on a street corner, surrounded by trees and a white house in the background.
Miss Bellows Falls Diner in Vermont. | Photo by John Margolies, 1978

At their height, estimates suggest there were several thousand prefab diners in operation, with especially high concentrations in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic (New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania).

The classic American diner has a stainless steel facade. For bonus nostalgia points, some diners had a drive-in, or even an old movie theater.

Image credits: Library of Congress

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