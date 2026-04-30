Young Sports Photographers Allowed to Cover Final After They Were Initially Banned

Two young photographers in the U.K. have been allowed to capture the final of a soccer competition after initially being barred because of their age.

14-year-old Matt and 16-year-old Jenson have been following their local team, Dereham Town, capturing photos as their season has progressed. But when the team reached the final of the Norfolk Senior Cup, the governing body said they weren’t allowed in because they are both under the age of 18.

Dereham Town, who play in the ninth tier of English football (also called Step 5), shared the sad news on social media, where there was “public outcry”. The team’s chairman, Daniel McIlwrath, says that Matt and Jenson were both upset when they found out.

“They travel to matches under their own steam often and take match day photos of our games which we share on social media,” McIlwrath tells PetaPixel.

According to the BBC, the governing body, the Norfolk FA, said Matt and Jenson weren’t allowed in due to its safeguarding policies.

“Matt and Jenson have travelled across Norfolk and Suffolk this season, taking excellent pictures for our teams. Their dedication and quality deserved this opportunity, but sadly it’s not to be,” Dereham Town wrote on Facebook.

But fortunately, just a day later, the Norfolk FA changed its decision after Dereham Town appealed, and now Matt and Jenson are allowed to cover the final — so long as they are accompanied by a chaperone.

“This is a really positive outcome for Dereham Town, and just as importantly for the wider football community. Thank you, everyone who supported and questioned this decision — it made a difference.”

McIlwrath tells PetaPixel that Matt and Jenson are two great kids with a big future in sports photography. “Encourage them young and give them the same opportunities as anyone else,” he adds.

Dereham Town will take on Mulbarton Wanderers F.C. on Sunday in the final of the Norfolk Senior Cup, with Matt and Jenson photographing the action from the sidelines.

Image credits: Courtesy of Dereham Town