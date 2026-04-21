George Eastman Museum Expands One of The World’s Oldest Photography Collections with 900 New Images

Pesala Bandara
Two oval-framed painted portraits: on the left, a woman in a dark red dress with a patterned design; on the right, a man in a dark suit with a bow tie. Both portraits are set against dark backgrounds.
The museum has acquired these two fascinating ivorytypes: Ann Jane Mitchell McAllister, ca. 1865, left, William Young McAllister, ca. 1865, right. | George Eastman Museum, gift of Donald K. Weber in honor of James L. Enyeart.

The George Eastman Museum, which holds one of the world’s oldest photography collections, has added more than 900 photographic works through purchases and donations in 2025.

The George Eastman Museum’s Department of Photography continues to grow a collection that ranges from objects made before photography was publicly introduced in 1839 to work produced today. It includes all major photographic processes, from early daguerreotypes to digital images, and covers a wide range of uses, including everyday snapshots, artistic work, scientific study, and documentary photography.

Black and white photo looking up at tall, geometric buildings with many windows, forming sharp angles against the sky; a circular object is suspended between the buildings.
Beaumont Newhall (American, 1908–1993), Chase National Bank, New York ,1928. Gelatin silver print, printed 1983. George Eastman Museum, purchase with funds from the Horace W. Goldsmith Foundation. ©1928, Beaumont Newhall,©2026 the Estate of Beaumont and Nancy Newhall. Permission to reproduce courtesy of Scheinbaum and Russek Ltd., Santa Fe, New Mexico
A young person waters a garden with a watering can while an older man with white hair and boots stands nearby, watching in an outdoor setting with trees and plants in the background.
Wayne F. Miller (American, 1918–2013), Steichen and Jeanette Miller wateringthe garden, Umpawaug Farm, 1954. Gelatin silver print. George Eastman Museum, gift of the Wayne F. Miller Family. © Wayne F. Miller

As with any large collection, there are gaps, and new acquisitions often aim to fill them. In some cases, the George Eastman Museum looks for more examples of rare or unusual processes. Two ivorytypes, donated by long-time supporter Donald K. Weber, are one example. First developed in the 1850s, the ivorytype process involved combining two prints from the same negative, which were hand-colored, waxed, and layered to create a sense of depth. Different versions of this technique, developed by various photographers, are already part of the museum’s holdings.

A black and white photo shows a tennis player in motion, captured multiple times in one image. The overlapping frames create a visual effect of several rackets and body positions against a dark background.
Phillip Leonian (American, 1927–2016), Wrist Firm, Racket Square [TennisInstructional, Doubles Return of Serve B3] , March 24, 1982. Gelatin silver print.George Eastman Museum, gift of the Leonian Charitable Trust. © Phillip Leonian
A young girl with braided hair and a knitted sweater is caught mid-jump indoors, smiling, with light streaming through a large window behind her.
Nicola Toscano (Italian, 1922 – 1962), [Rosa Maria Toscano, child of thephotographer] , December 13, 1956. Gelatin silver print. George Eastman Museum, gift of Antonio Toscano.

The museum also added eighteen photographs by Diane Arbus, donated by Fraenkel Gallery in San Francisco, and purchased a major work by Tseng Kwong Chi. These additions reflect its ongoing effort to expand its representation of important photographers and styles. The George Eastman Museum also continues to collect work by photographers who were connected to the museum itself. This year’s acquisitions include works by Beaumont Newhall and Nathan Lyons, both of whom previously worked at the institution.

Some of the new works will be shown in upcoming exhibitions. Four photographs by Wayne Miller will appear in Edward Steichen and the Garden in 2026. The images show Steichen’s daily life and his interest in gardening. Other recent additions, including works by Brett Weston, Milton Rogovin, and Carl Chiarenza, will be included in a future Selections from the Collection display.

A black-and-white photo diptych: left, a brick wall with a handwritten sign and posted hours; right, a storefront window displaying broken letters that spell "SIGNS," with the "G" fallen.
Nathan Lyons (American, 1930–2016), Untitled , 1974–1998, from Riding 1st Classon the Titanic! . Gelatin silver prints (diptych). George Eastman Museum, purchasewith funds from Janet and Thomas Fink. © Estate of Nathan Lyons.

“Through carefully considered additions to our holdings, we seek to expand the possibilities for understanding the photographic medium, making it accessible to our colleagues and the general public alike,” says Jamie M. Allen, Stephen B., and Janice G. Ashley, Curator and Head, Department of Photography.

“While we continue to build our holdings of nineteenth- and twentieth-century photography, which serve as the foundations of our collection, we also seek to document twenty-first-century uses of photography, from photojournalism to contemporary art. In 2025 we had amazing opportunities to add significant works from all periods of the medium’s history, filling gaps and bolstering our ability to tell expansive stories.”

Founded in 1947, the George Eastman Museum is the world’s oldest photography museum and one of the largest film archives in the United States. Its collection includes more than 450,000 photographs, 31,000 motion picture films, a major collection of photographic and cinematographic technology, a large library of materials related to photography and cinema. The museum is located on the historic Rochester, New York estate of entrepreneur and philanthropist George Eastman, a pioneer of popular photography.

Image credits: All photos courtesy of George Eastman Museum.

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