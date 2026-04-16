Kondor Blue Acquires Element Filters, Introduces FullSpec ND Filters

Kondor Blue has officially acquired and integrated Element Filters, marking a strategic expansion into optical filtration and a significant step beyond its established camera rigging and power ecosystem.

Alongside the acquisition, the company is also introducing its first product under this expanded direction: the Kondor Blue FullSpec ND 4×5.65 filters.

The move brings optical expertise, manufacturing relationships, and existing filter technology in-house, allowing Kondor Blue to accelerate development in a category that traditionally requires long development cycles and extensive refinement. All intellectual property and product lines from Element Filters are included in the acquisition.

The result is a new filtration vertical built directly into the Kondor Blue brand, extending its focus from camera support systems into image-shaping optics.

Built on an Existing Collaboration

The acquisition follows an earlier collaboration between the two companies on the Opaline Diffusion Filter series, developed as a companion to Kondor Blue’s matte box system. The line includes 4×5.65-inch diffusion filters in multiple strengths, as well as threaded variants designed for greater flexibility across setups.

That partnership laid the groundwork for a deeper integration between optical design and the broader Kondor Blue ecosystem.

Expanding Into the Image Itself

According to Kondor Blue founder and CEO Lukas Colombo, the acquisition reflects a broader shift in the company’s direction, underscoring its goal of expanding beyond rigging and power systems into core image-making tools.

“We’ve spent years building everything around the camera,” Colombo says.

“This move allows us to step directly into the image itself — bringing trusted optical technology into the Kondor Blue ecosystem and expanding what creators can expect from our brand.”

With Element Filters now part of the company, Kondor Blue is positioning itself to develop filtration products alongside its existing camera support hardware, creating a more unified ecosystem for filmmakers.

Introducing Kondor Blue FullSpec ND Filters

The first product to emerge from the acquisition is the Kondor Blue FullSpec ND 4×5.65 filter line, designed for professional cinema workflows where consistency and neutrality are critical.

The filters are built around full-spectrum neutral density control, designed to maintain color fidelity, shadow detail, and spectral balance across a range of densities. The goal is a consistent response from filter to filter, avoiding unwanted shifts or contamination that can affect grading and matching in post-production.

“A FSND filter is ideal for digital sensor cameras, which have greater low-light sensitivity than film and, subsequently, an increased susceptibility to infrared (IR) contamination. When using a standard ND filter to counter the increased light sensitivity afforded by the digital sensor, the effects of IR pollution become more apparent,” Kondor Blue says.

“This can often show up in the darker or black areas of your image, resulting in muddiness or a magenta colored shift occurring in your shot. FSND filters reduce the amount of IR and UV light that hit’s your cameras sensor, eliminating this issue in bright high IR/UV light pollution scenarios.”

Each Kondor Blue FullSpec ND filter is constructed from 2mm Schott B270 optical glass housed in a durable 4mm aluminum frame designed to fit standard matte box systems. Corner grab tabs are included to streamline handling during fast swaps on set.

The result is a filtration system that Kondor Blue says is intended to remain invisible in use, preserving the integrity of the image while providing precise exposure control in demanding shooting environments.

Looking Ahead

The first wave of Kondor Blue filtration products is expected to expand further through 2026, with additional announcements planned as the company continues to build out its new optical division.

With the acquisition of Element Filters, Kondor Blue is signaling a clear expansion beyond camera rigging and power systems into the optical tools that shape the final image itself.

Pricing and Availability

The Kondor Blue FullSpec ND 4×5.65 filters are listed with multiple density options on the company’s site, ranging from IRND 0.3 through IRND 2.1, priced at $230 each, with the complete set of seven densities priced at $1,450. At the time of writing, the full set is already listed as sold out, suggesting strong initial demand following the product’s launch alongside the Element Filters acquisition.

Image credits: Kondor Blue