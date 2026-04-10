Spring Lens Deals: Save Big on Lenses for Portraits, Wildlife, Macro, and More

Spring is one of the most active seasons for photographers, with shifting light, new color in the landscape, and increased wildlife activity all happening at once. That makes it a practical time to reassess gear, especially as many retailers are offering meaningful discounts across lenses, cameras, and support equipment.

This week’s selection focuses on glass that aligns with how photographers typically work during the season. Portrait lenses that handle outdoor sessions, telephotos suited for wildlife movement, wide-angle options for landscapes, and fast glass for night sky work are all represented. Each item is chosen for its combination of quality and price, giving photographers tools that truly make a difference in spring photoshoots.

Spring Portraits

Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III VXD G2 Lens (Sony E)

This zoom offers a flexible range that works well for both environmental portraits and tighter compositions. It allows photographers to adapt quickly when working outdoors, especially in locations where the distance to the subject can change. The constant aperture supports consistent exposure across the zoom range. Originally priced at $899, it is currently down to $699, making it a strong value pick for Sony shooters assembling a versatile portrait setup.

Sigma 28mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art Lens (Sony E)

This wide prime is geared toward environmental portraiture, where the setting plays a role in the image. It allows photographers to incorporate seasonal elements such as blooming landscapes or urban scenes. The wider field of view makes it useful for storytelling-focused sessions. With a reduction from $879 to $599, it stands out as one of the most aggressive discounts in this selection.

Canon RF 50mm f/1.8 STM Lens

A 50mm lens provides a straightforward approach to portrait photography with a natural field of view. It is well-suited for casual sessions, including both indoor and outdoor work. The simple design makes it accessible while still offering creative control over depth of field. Now priced at $219, reduced from $239, it remains one of the most affordable ways to get into Canon RF portrait work.

Tamron 35-150mm f/2-2.8 Di III VXD Lens (Sony E)

This zoom covers a wide portrait range, allowing photographers to move from environmental compositions to tighter framing without switching lenses. It is particularly useful for event and outdoor portrait sessions where flexibility is important. The fast aperture range supports consistent results in changing light. Originally listed at $1,699, it has dropped to $1,499, making it a compelling all-in-one portrait option.

Nikon Nikkor Z 85mm f/1.8 S Lens

An 85mm focal length remains a reliable choice for portrait work, offering natural compression and subject separation. This lens works well in outdoor spring conditions where backgrounds add context without overwhelming the subject. It also performs consistently in a range of lighting situations. Priced at $747 after a reduction from $847, it delivers strong value for Nikon Z users seeking a classic portrait focal length.

Zeiss Milvus 50mm f/1.4 ZE Lens (Canon EF)

This manual-focus prime offers a more deliberate approach to portrait photography, encouraging careful composition and focus control. It is well-suited for photographers who prefer a slower, more intentional workflow. The optical design emphasizes rendering and tonal transitions. Originally $1,274, it is now available at $999, reflecting a notable price drop for a premium manual lens experience.

Wildlife

Tamron 50-400mm f/4.5-6.3 Di III VC VXD Lens (Sony E)

This lens covers a wide telephoto range that suits wildlife photography, where subjects vary in distance. It allows for quick adjustments without changing position, which is useful when tracking movement. The range also makes it adaptable for general outdoor use. Originally priced at $1,299, it has been brought down to $1,199, offering a modest but welcome savings for a highly flexible zoom.

Canon RF 100-400mm f/5.6-8 IS USM Lens

This lens provides an accessible entry point into wildlife photography with a useful telephoto range. It is great for daytime shooting in parks, wetlands, and similar environments. The zoom range allows for flexibility when composing across different distances. Currently priced at $699 after a $50 reduction from its original price, it remains a budget-friendly wildlife option.

Canon RF 200-800mm f/6.3-9 IS USM Lens

This lens extends significantly further, making it suitable for distant or cautious wildlife. It is particularly useful for bird photography during spring migration. The range allows for tighter framing without disturbing subjects. With its price now at $2,049, down from $2,249, it represents one of the more notable savings in the super-telephoto category.

OM System M.Zuiko Digital ED 150-600mm f/5-6.3 IS Lens

This long telephoto zoom is designed for capturing distant wildlife with flexibility across a broad focal range. It is useful for birding and nature photography where subjects may be unpredictable. The extended reach allows photographers to frame tightly without disturbing animals. Originally introduced around the $3,000 mark, it is now available for $2,500, marking a significant reduction for a professional-level super-telephoto zoom.

Sigma 100-400mm f/5-6.3 DG DN OS Contemporary Lens (Sony E)

This telephoto zoom offers a balance between reach and portability for wildlife photographers. It works well for those who need flexibility without committing to larger super-telephoto options. The focal range supports a variety of outdoor subjects. Now sitting at $999 after a small reduction from $1,049, it remains a practical mid-range telephoto choice.

Nikon AF-S Nikkor 200-500mm f/5.6E ED VR Lens (Nikon F)

This DSLR lens, which can be adapted to Nikon’s mirrorless cameras, offers consistent reach across its zoom range, making it suitable for wildlife and sports photography. It is particularly useful for photographers who need extended focal lengths without moving into higher price tiers. The zoom range supports flexible framing in outdoor environments. Originally $1,547, it now comes in at $1,197, delivering a substantial discount for long-reach Nikon shooters.

Nikon Super-Telephoto Lenses

Although very specialized, expensive tools, Nikon’s top-end telephoto and super-telephoto primes for both Nikon F and Nikon Z mount are on sale now. There is a lot here, so let’s just briefly cover the offerings.

On the DSLR side, the Nikon AF-S 800mm f/5.6E FL ED VR is $4,800 off, bringing its price to $11,496.95. The AF-S Nikkor 600mm f/4E FL ED VR is discounted by $3,600, so it’s now $8,696.95. The AF-S 500mm f/4E FL ED VR is $3,000 off, now $7,296.95. These all also work on Nikon Z mirrorless cameras using Nikon’s FTZ adapter.

There are also Nikkor Z telephotos on sale. The outstanding but expensive Nikkor Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S is $2,000 off, which means it’s now $12,696.95. The Nikkor Z 600mm f/4 TC VR S, also excellent, is $14,695.95, a $1,500 discount.

There are thankfully more accessible Nikkor Z lenses on deep discount, too. The Nikkor Z 600mm f/6.3 VR S, which is regularly $5,196.95, is now $3,996.95 after a $1,200 savings. The Nikkor Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S is down $1,000, bringing its price to $5,996.95. While these are still pretty pricey lenses, these are really nice discounts on very good wildlife lenses for Nikon Z cameras.

Landscape and Macro

Canon RF 100mm f/2.8 L Macro IS USM Lens

A high-performing macro lens for Canon RF shooters, this 100mm f/2.8 offers strong detail rendering and a comfortable working distance for close-up photography. It is a nice choice for capturing flowers, textures, and small subjects that define the spring season. The lens also doubles as a short telephoto option for selective compositions. Originally $1,349, it is now priced at $1,249 after a modest reduction.

Tamron 17-70mm f/2.8 Di III-A VC RXD Lens (Sony E)

This lens combines wide-angle coverage with standard focal lengths, making it useful for changing conditions on location. It allows photographers to move between scenes without switching lenses. The constant aperture supports consistency when shooting throughout the day. Now available for $599, down from $699, it offers a straightforward discount on a highly versatile zoom.

Sigma 24-105mm f/4 DG OS HSM Art Lens (Nikon F)

This zoom covers a broad range that suits landscape photographers who prefer to carry a single lens. It allows for both wide compositions and tighter framing of details. The versatility makes it a practical choice for extended outdoor sessions. Originally priced at $989, it is now down to $799, positioning it as a strong all-purpose landscape zoom.

Nikon Nikkor Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S Lens

This ultra-wide zoom is built for expansive landscapes, allowing photographers to capture sweeping scenes with strong foreground elements. It performs well in varied lighting conditions, including sunrise and sunset shooting. The focal range supports both dramatic perspectives and balanced compositions. Originally $2,697, it is now offered at $1,997, representing a substantial price drop for Nikon’s flagship wide-angle zoom.

OM System M.Zuiko Digital ED 60mm f/2.8 Macro Lens

This macro lens provides a dedicated option for close-up photography, allowing photographers to capture fine details in nature. This is a great lens for subjects such as flowers, insects, and textures. The focal length offers a comfortable working distance for outdoor shooting. Originally $650, it is now available for $550, making it a more accessible macro option in the OM System lineup.

Sigma 10-18mm f/2.8 DC DN Contemporary Lens (Sony E)

This ultra-wide zoom is useful for capturing broad landscapes and dynamic perspectives. It allows photographers to emphasize foreground elements while maintaining depth in the frame. The fast aperture supports shooting in varied lighting conditions. Originally $729, it is now priced at $679, offering a small but welcome discount.

Night Sky Photography

Sigma 28mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art Lens (Sony E)

This lens offers a slightly narrower field of view while still maintaining a fast aperture for night work. It is useful for combining sky elements with foreground subjects. The focal length can produce more natural-looking compositions in certain scenes. Marked down from $879 to $599, it remains one of the stronger value picks in the astrophotography category.

Sigma 12mm f/1.4 DC Contemporary Lens (Fujifilm X)

This ultra-wide prime allows photographers to capture expansive views of the night sky. It is particularly useful for astrophotography where a wide field of view is important. The fast aperture supports shooting in low-light conditions. Originally $629, it is now available for $579, offering a modest reduction for a specialized wide-angle prime.

Canon RF 16mm f/2.8 STM Lens

A compact wide-angle option, this lens is well suited for night sky photography and general low-light shooting. It allows for easy composition of wide scenes while maintaining manageable distortion. The focal length works well for combining landscape and sky elements. Now priced at $259, down from $349, it delivers one of the more noticeable entry-level savings in this roundup.

Rokinon 8mm f/2.8 UMC Fisheye II Lens (Fujifilm X)

This fisheye lens provides a unique perspective for night sky photography, capturing a broad field of view in a single frame. It encourages creative compositions that emphasize curvature and scale. The fast aperture supports shooting in darker environments. Originally $299, it is now available for $239, making it an affordable creative specialty lens.

Sigma 28-45mm f/1.8 DG DN Art Lens (Sony E)

This zoom combines a fast aperture with a versatile focal range, making it suitable for night photography where flexibility is important. It allows photographers to adjust framing without changing lenses in low-light conditions. The aperture supports capturing more light during exposures. Originally $1,489, it is now priced at $1,414, rounding out the selection with a premium fast zoom option.

Full disclosure: B&H Photo is an affiliate partner of PetaPixel.

Image credits: Photo created using an asset licensed via Depositphotos.com. Product photos by Canon, Nikon, Sony, Tamron, Sigma, OM System, Leica, Zeiss, Rokinon.