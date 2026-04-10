Picfair Expands Into Pro Market With Client Delivery Photo Albums

Picfair, the photography store builder, is moving further into the professional and semi-professional photography space with the introduction of private albums, a new feature designed to support client delivery workflows and more advanced use cases.

The rollout marks a notable shift for the platform, which has traditionally focused on hobbyist photographers looking for an easy way to build and manage online photography stores. According to the company, the addition of private albums reflects growing demand from both emerging professionals and established photographers already using the platform in more advanced ways.

Bridging Hobbyist and Professional Workflows

Picfair, an online photography marketplace and store builder, allows users to sell images as digital downloads or physical prints through customizable storefronts. The platform handles key logistics, including licensing, printing, and global shipping, while photographers retain control over pricing and presentation.

The company says more than 1.5 million photographers have signed up globally, spanning a wide range of experience levels. The introduction of private albums is intended to support what Picfair describes as a “convergence” between hobbyist creators moving toward professional practices and professionals seeking simpler, more cost-effective delivery tools.

Picfair founder Benji Lanyado said the platform has seen increased adoption from users “hacking” its store functionality to deliver client work, alongside hobbyists upgrading their workflows and equipment.

“We’re seeing a fascinating convergence happening. Our hobbyist users are starting to graduate towards more professional practices and habits — they’re using better kit and software, and are taking their photography a little more seriously,” Lanyado says.

“At the same time, we’ve had thousands of pro and semi-pro photographers sign up to the site over the last few years, “hacking” our store functionality to deliver images to clients — they’re doing it because our setup is simpler and more affordable than the professionally focused tools out there. The hobbyists and the pros have both been asking us for private album functionality, so we’re now delivering it to them.”

What Private Albums Enable

The new private albums feature allows photographers to share curated sets of images with selected clients or collaborators, expanding the platform’s utility beyond public storefronts. This positions Picfair more directly as a tool for client-based delivery workflows, rather than solely a marketplace for image sales.

Alongside private albums, users continue to have access to Picfair’s existing storefront tools, including multiple themes, customization options, and the ability to sell both digital downloads and prints. The platform’s built-in production and fulfillment system remains a core part of its offering.

From Marketplace to Full Photography Platform

Picfair originally launched as an image marketplace before transitioning to a store-builder model in 2020, incorporating integrated print production and global shipping across more than 130 countries. The company has attracted backing from investors, including Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian and the founders of companies such as what3words and JustPark.

The addition of private albums continues this evolution, expanding Picfair’s positioning from a consumer-facing storefront builder into a broader photography platform supporting both sales and professional client workflows.

“We’ve always wanted to be a place where hobbyists can express themselves and grow. But it’s been wonderful to see more pro and semi-pro photographers sign up to the platform. Ultimately, they’re driven by the same things – aspiration, and a passion for photography. We’ll keep building the tools they need to support that journey,” Lanyado says.

Availability

Private albums are available now to all Picfair users via the Picfair platform.

Image credits: Picfair