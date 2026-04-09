Animals Charity Forced to Deny Shocking Photo is AI

An animal welfare organization has been forced to deny that its distressing photo of 250 dogs crammed into a single house is AI-generated — in a damning reflection of modern media literacy.

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) shared a disturbing series of photos showing hundreds of poodle-cross dogs being kept by an “extremely vulnerable elderly owner” at an undisclosed location somewhere in England.

“Why use a clearly AI image for demonstration of the horrible conditions that animals are sometimes kept,” Betty Heideman writes beneath the RSPCA’s Facebook post. “That photo is fake,” adds Emily Speedy, among a chorus of disbelievers.

“Earlier this year, more than 250 poodle-cross dogs were found at the same property. The numbers and living conditions of the dogs had rapidly grown out of control amid extenuating family circumstances. The RSPCA took in 87 dogs — and the rest went to the Dogs Trust,” the RSPCA says in a statement.

“But the scenes that met RSPCA officers when they came to the aid of the dogs — with dozens crammed into a living room space — has caused such disbelief among the general public after being posted to social media that people have incorrectly suggested it could be fake. The charity has had to respond to dozens of comments from members of the public.”

RSPCA Superintendent Jo Hirst says the dogs crammed into one home is a situation the frontline officers are confronting more frequently.

“We understand that people are so aghast they don’t believe what they are seeing. But this photo is not AI — it’s real. This is the staggering reality of what can happen when even well-meaning owners become overwhelmed – over-breeding can take over, and conditions can spiral out of control,” says Hirst.

It’s difficult to know exactly why so many people thought the photo was AI. It was likely taken on a smartphone with a relatively slow shutter speed; many of the dogs are blurry because they moved as the photo was taken. Other dogs stare forlornly into the camera. It’s the sea of straggly fur and the sheer number of dogs in squalid conditions that the public likely had a hard time believing.

AI images are a double-edged sword: while some people fall for fake images — such as Texas Governor Greg Abbott this week — conversely, genuine photos and photographers are facing accusations that their work is AI-generated when it’s not.

PetaPixel recently spoke to photographer Robert Wilson who created original imagery for a magazine, which was dismissed as AI.

“You try and push boundaries of technology, then, because people aren’t used to seeing it, they immediately think it’s AI,” Wilson said.

Image credits: RSPCA