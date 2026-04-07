Sandmarc’s New Leather Wallet Is Made for Photographers

Sandmarc’s new Capture Leather Wallet is a photographer-centric take on a traditional bi-fold leather wallet, holding the owner’s cash, credit cards, and even memory cards.

Sandmarc is perhaps best known for its mobile-oriented lenses and filters, like its add-on telephoto lens for iPhone and its Retro Filter designed to give iPhone photos and videos a vintage, cinematic appearance. The company’s latest product for photographers is an unexpected one, a leather wallet.

Memory card wallets (https://petapixel.com/2024/03/12/think-tanks-updated-memory-card-wallets-protect-your-precious-photos/) are a well-known and popular accessory among photographers, but Sandmarc’s Capture Wallet is not just for memory cards. Really, it’s just a standard leather wallet for cash, cards, and ID that happens to also hold memory cards for photographers.

From the outside, the new wallet looks like any other folding leather wallet. It comes in brown, navy, and black and uses full-grain leather with color-matched stitching. It opens to reveal a large pocket for cash, pockets for credit cards, and standard identification cards. Sandmarc says it holds 12-plus cards and cash without any bulk, and it features integrated RFID blocking.

However, what sets it apart from a typical bifold leather wallet is the three dedicated pockets on the left-hand side for storing SD memory cards. Unfortunately, at least for now, the Capture Leather Wallet only holds SD (or smaller) memory cards, but perhaps a future variant will hold CFexpress cards.

It’s unclear if a CFexpress Type A card will fit in the slot. Although they are narrower than SD cards, they are also a fair bit thicker. For its part, Sandmarc only discusses SD cards. In fairness, SD cards are by far the most ubiquitous storage medium among modern digital cameras, so it makes sense to prioritize the format over CFexpress.

The company adds that, like other full-grain leather, its new Capture Wallet will “develop a unique patina with use.”

“It refines the timeless bifold carry without losing what made it iconic,” Sandmarc explains. “With integrated RFID-blocking, everything you carry: your money, your memories, and your next shoot, stays protected.”

The Sandmarc Capture Wallet is available to preorder now in brown, navy, and black for $75, and the company promises it will begin shipping by the end of the month.

Image credits: Sandmarc