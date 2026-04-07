Polaroid has announced the launch of the Polaroid Hi-Print 3×3, expanding its Hi-Print lineup with a new device that functions as both a photo printer and display frame, designed to turn smartphone images into larger, display-ready square prints.

The Polaroid Hi-Print 3×3release comes amid a broader cultural shift toward analog experiences, particularly among younger users looking to spend less time on screens. Recent research cited by Polaroid indicates that nearly two-thirds of adults aged 18 to 34 have turned to analog products to reduce device use, reinforcing what some are calling the “year of analog.” Against this backdrop, the Hi-Print 3×3 is positioned as a tool for bringing digital images into the physical world.

A Larger Format for a Screen-Free Experience

As its name suggests, the Hi-Print 3×3 produces 3×3-inch prints, offering a larger alternative to smaller mobile photo outputs while maintaining the square format closely associated with Polaroid. The printer is designed to transform a range of digital content, from photos to screenshots and notes, into tangible prints that can be kept, shared, or displayed.

Polaroid frames the device as part of a growing movement toward more tactile engagement with personal media, where digital images are no longer confined to phones but instead become lasting, physical objects.

A Printer Designed to Be Seen

A defining feature of the Hi-Print 3×3 is its dual function as both a printer and a display frame. Users can insert a printed image directly into the device, keeping it on view in everyday spaces such as desks, shelves, or bedside tables. This approach reflects a design shift toward treating tech products as both home décor and functional tools.

In a statement, Chief Product Officer Stine Bauer Dahlberg said the device was created to give digital memories greater permanence, emphasizing the ability to “hold and display them” rather than storing them on a device. The company also notes that the design is a new direction for the brand, combining printing and display into a single object.

“People have so many meaningful memories and mementos captured on their phones: photos, screenshots, conversations, notes, and they’re just sitting there, locked inside a device. We wanted to give them more life, make it so you can hold and display them, really live with them. The Hi-Print 3×3 was built around exactly that. It’s a completely new design for us, a printer that’s also a display frame, so your favorite moments can sit on your desk, be passed to someone you love, or change with your mood. There’s nothing else like it out there,” Dahlberg says.

Customization and the Broader Hi-Print Ecosystem

The printer integrates with the Polaroid Hi-Print app on iOS and Android, where users can personalize their prints using templates, stickers, frames, and other design elements. The device includes enough supplies to produce 10 prints out of the box, enabling immediate use.

The Hi-Print 3×3 joins a broader lineup that includes the 2×3 pocket printer and the larger 4×6 desktop model, each aimed at different use cases ranging from portable, peel-and-stick prints to more traditional postcard-sized outputs. The 3×3 model sits between these formats, emphasizing both portability and display.

Like other models in the lineup, the Hi-Print 3×3 uses a dedicated paper cartridge system, designed specifically for its print format.

Pricing and Availability

The Polaroid Hi-Print 3×3 is available for $120 via Polaroid’s official website and select retailers.

Image credits: Polaroid