Ukrainian Photojournalist Raises Funds for Electronic Prosthetic Knee After Front-Line Injury

Over $63,500 has been raised for an electronic prosthetic knee for a Ukrainian photojournalist who lost his leg in a Russian drone attack, so he can report on the front line again.

25-year-old George Ivanchenko became a freelance photographer shortly after the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. He has since worked with news outlets such as Associated Press and European Pressphoto Agency.

On October 3, 2025, while reporting in Donetsk Oblast, Ivanchenko and his colleague, award-winning French photojournalist Antoni Lallican, were struck by a Russian FPV drone. Lallican was killed instantly, marking the first journalist death caused by a drone in Ukraine since the invasion began. Ivanchenko survived but sustained severe injuries, and doctors were forced to amputate his leg.

The Kyiv Independent is now raising funds to provide Ivanchenko with an electronic prosthetic knee so he can return to field photography.

According to the Ukrainian news outlet, Ivanchenko received treatment in Dnipro and Kharkiv before being admitted in early 2026 to Superhumans, a modern military trauma center in Lviv. The center specializes in prosthetics, reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, and psychological support for adults and children affected by war.

During six weeks at Superhumans, Ivanchenko learned to walk with a mechanical prosthesis, completed dozens of rehabilitation sessions, and tried activities such as archery and adaptive skiing. His doctors say he progressed remarkably quickly.

To live an active life and return to front-line reporting, Ivanchenko now needs a prosthesis with electronic components that offer greater functionality. The total cost of the electronic modules needed is around $80,000. Some components will be provided by the Superhumans Center, which will also cover his medical treatment, prosthetic fitting, and rehabilitation.

The Kyiv Independent has already raised $63,570 for the most critical part of Ivanchenko’s prosthesis: the Genium X4 electronic knee module. This advanced knee is water-resistant, adapts to the wearer’s gait in real time, helps prevent falls, and significantly improves mobility and independence. It is expected to enable Ivanchenko not only to walk confidently again but also to return to the demanding work of reporting from the front line.

The Kyiv Independent’s fundraising campaign can be found here.

Image credits: All photos via The Kyiv Independent.