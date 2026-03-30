DualShot Recorder App Captures Vertical and Horizontal Video at the Same Time

A new mobile app, DualShot Recorder, skyrocketed up the App Store charts this weekend. DualShot Recorder enters the content creation space with a focused promise: eliminate the need to film the same scene twice for different aspect ratios. Designed for iPhone users, the app enables simultaneous recording in both portrait (9:16) and landscape (16:9) formats, producing two synchronized video files from a single tap.

Creators are often required to deliver content across multiple platforms, each favoring different orientations. DualShot Recorder promises to shoot everything at once as a practical workflow solution rather than a feature-heavy editing tool. By capturing both formats in real time, DualShot Recorder attempts to streamline production, particularly for social media, documentary, and on-the-go storytelling.

Creator-Led Development

DualShot Recorder is developed by the viral creator Derrick Downey Jr., under his production banner DDJR Productions. Downey, known for his work in wildlife storytelling and digital media, positions the app as part of a broader effort to make content creation more accessible.

Following its release, the app quickly gained traction, reaching the number one spot among paid apps on the Apple Store platform in less than 24 hours. Downey notes than an Android version of the app is coming soon.

As content demands continue to evolve across platforms, tools like DualShot Recorder reflect a growing emphasis on efficiency at the point of capture. Whether it becomes a staple for creators may ultimately depend on how seamlessly it integrates into existing production workflows, but its premise addresses a challenge that many in the field already face.

View on Threads

Dual Capture, Single Workflow

The DualShot Recorder app offers two primary recording modes. In Dual-Lens Mode, it uses both rear cameras on supported iPhone models, typically the wide and ultra-wide lenses, to capture footage simultaneously. Alternatively, Single-Lens Mode allows users to record both portrait and landscape versions from a single camera, including support for front-facing capture.

Footage can be recorded in 1080p or 4K resolution, with frame rates of 24, 30, or 60 frames per second. Files are saved in standard .MOV or .MP4 formats directly to the device’s Photos library, with both versions remaining frame-accurate and synchronized.

Additional features include real-time storage estimates that give users a clearer sense of how much recording time remains, as well as manual control over the device’s torch or flashlight during filming.

Built for Platform Flexibility

The rise of vertical video across platforms like TikTok and Instagram has complicated production workflows for creators who also need horizontal formats for YouTube or broadcast use. While some editing tools allow for reframing after the fact, they often involve cropping or re-editing, which can compromise composition or add time to post-production.

DualShot Recorder’s approach, capturing both formats natively, addresses this issue at the point of acquisition. The result is two distinct files optimized for their respective formats, reducing the need for reframing or duplication during editing.

Beyond its recording capabilities, the app emphasizes a privacy-first model. According to its developers, DualShot Recorder does not collect or transmit any user data. It operates without analytics tools, advertising SDKs, or account requirements, and all recordings are processed and stored locally on the device. Access to the camera, microphone, and Photos library is required, but only to support the app’s core functionality. No data is sent to external servers, and users retain full control over their recorded media.

DualShot Recorder requires an iPhone XS or newer for full dual-lens functionality, reflecting its reliance on Apple’s multi-camera hardware. While single-lens features extend compatibility, the app is clearly optimized for more recent devices.

Pricing and Availability

DualShot Recorder is available now on the Apple App Store for $6.99, with an Android version on the way. The app is a lifetime purchase and does not include a subscription.

Image credits: DDJR Productions