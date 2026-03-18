Watch the First Epic Trailer for ‘Dune: Part Three’

The first trailer for Dune: Part Three — the long-awaited final instalment to director Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi trilogy — has been released.

The debut trailer for Dune: Part Three teases escalating conflict and political turmoil beyond Arrakis. It also hints at a possible future child for Paul Atreides, played by Timothée Chalamet, and Chani, portrayed by Zendaya.

Villeneuve’s third Dune film — sees Linus Sandgren take over as cinematographer from Greig Fraser for the next installment in the series. (Fraser went on to work as cinematographer on the upcoming Project Hail Mary.)

According to a report by Y.M. Cinema Magazine, Sandgren replacing Greig Fraser on Dune: Part Three may signal a shift in how the final movie will look. The first two movies were shot digitally and later given a film-like finish. This time, reports suggest it will be shot on traditional film from the start, a style Sandgren is known for. For audiences, that likely means a softer, more textured image, with richer colors and more natural light, especially in in the desert setting.

Dune: Part Three will reportedly feature sequences shot using IMAX cameras. However, Villeneuve’s movie won’t be shot entirely in IMAX.

Dune: Part Three is set to arrive in cinemas on December 18, 2026, opening the same weekend as Avengers: Doomsday. The high-profile clash — already nicknamed “Dunesday” — will see the two blockbusters compete for audiences, but not for IMAX space.

Despite both films targeting premium large-format screens, Dune: Part Three has secured exclusive access to IMAX venues for three weeks, meaning Avengers: Doomsday will not be shown in that format during its opening run.

The size and cost of IMAX cameras, along with the technical skill required to use them, means filmmakers typically reserve the format for select scenes that benefit from a larger visual scale. Ryan Coogler’s Sinners followed this model, with key scenes filmed using IMAX 70mm and the rest using Ultra Panavision 70mm.

However, Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film The Odyssey — which has a release date of July 2026 — is set to make cinematic history as the first major Hollywood feature to be shot entirely using IMAX film cameras. Nolan revealed that he used more than two million feet of film for The Odyssey.