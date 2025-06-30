‘Project Hail Mary’ Film Adaptation Looks Like a Visual Feast

IMAX-loving cinema fans have another blockbuster to look forward to, as Amazon MGM Studios is bringing author Andy Weir’s best-selling sci-fi novel, Project Hail Mary, to the very big screen in 2026. The very first trailer has arrived, showcasing jaw-dropping visuals.

This is no surprise, given that the incredible Oscar-winning cinematographer Greig Fraser is behind the camera. Best known for his filmmaking work on Dune: Part One, Dune: Part Two, The Batman, and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Fraser is well-known for using unusual lenses, including vintage Soviet photography optics.

Project Hail Mary stars Academy Award nominee Ryan Gosling alongside Sandra Hüller, Lionel Boyce, Ken Leung, and Milana Vayntrub. The movie is helmed by Oscar-winning filmmakers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. The frequent collaborators are best known for hit movies like 21 Jump Street and its sequel 22 Jump Street, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and The Lego Movie. The latter two are animated feature films, and the dynamism and unusual shots common to animated movies are on full display in the live-action Project Hail Mary. Lord and Miller are also signed to direct another adaptation of an Andy Weir novel, Artemis.

The nearly three-minute-long trailer showcases considerable camera movement, numerous scenes shot on anamorphic lenses, and teases some epic set pieces that are sure to look fantastic on massive IMAX screens.

Weir’s 2021 best-selling science fiction novel focuses on school teacher-turned-astronaut Ryland Grace, played by Ryan Gosling, who is forced to navigate amnesia after waking up from a coma following a cataclysmic event on Earth. While it remains to be seen how closely the upcoming movie will follow the nearly 500 pages of action in the novel, it is estimated to have a budget exceeding $100 million, so there is plenty of potential to bring all the book’s space action and humor to the silver screen.

“It’s an insanely ambitious story that’s massive in scope, and it seemed really hard to make, and that’s kind of our bag,” Goslin said about Project Hail Mary at CinemaCon earlier this year, Variety reports.

“This is why we go to the movies. And I’m not just saying it because I’m in it. I’m also saying it because I’m a producer on the film,” the actor jokes.

Project Hail Mary is scheduled to hit theaters on March 20, 2026.

Image credits: Amazon MGM Studios