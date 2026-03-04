GoPro’s New GP3 Processor Promises Better Low-Light Performance

GoPro has revealed its new GP3 processor, which the company says will deliver twice the pixel-processing power of the previous generation.

The new chip will “power GoPro’s next generation of cameras across current and future products”. The products with GP3 are expected to launch in Q2 2026.

GoPro didn’t reveal exactly which cameras will launch soon but did say the GP3 will be for “action cameras, 360 cameras, vlogging cameras, and ultra-premium, compact cinema-grade cameras.”

The GP3 is a 5-nanometer System-on-a-Chip (SoC) with “superior AI-driven image quality and low-light performance over its predecessor, GP2.”

As well as improving low-light performance, GoPro says it will improve the thermal performance of its small cameras, too. The Verge notes that the GP2 processor already uses AI to optimize for certain conditions, like snow, underwater footage, and for tracking subjects for focusing.

GoPro says its new GP3 processor will include a specialized AI Neural Processing Unit designed to support advanced video pixel processing and that will help to deliver improved low-light image quality. The chip will also incorporate dedicated cores aimed at enhancing scene recognition and subject detection capabilities.

“We expect our new, exclusive GP3 processor to lead in every performance area—image quality, resolution, frame rates, low-light performance, and power and thermal efficiency,” says Pablo Lema, GoPro’s Senior Vice President of Product Management.

“GP3’s bleeding-edge, cinema-grade performance will enable GoPro to enter the ultra-premium end of the imaging market this year, serving the needs of a new, higher-end market segment that can grow GoPro’s business and brand,” adds Nicholas Woodman, GoPro’s founder and CEO.

“We’re excited for GP3 to empower GoPro as both an innovator and disruptor as we look to grow our business through market-leading technology and performance.”

Last month, PetaPixel reported that GoPro lost its complaint against action camera rival Insta360.

The United States International Trade Commission ruled that Insta360 did not violate five of GoPro’s utility patents related to stabilization technology, horizon leveling, distortion correction, and aspect ratio conversion. The ruling states that GoPro’s patents were either invalid, not infringed, or both.

Image credits: Courtesy of GoPro