The Vivo V70 Smartphone Has a Trio of Zeiss Cameras

Vivo has announced the global launch of its V70 smartphone, featuring a new, more powerful camera system co-engineered with Zeiss.

The Vivo V70 features a new, bolder design with an aluminum alloy frame and a two-tone design. The smartphone has rounded corners and an ultra-thin-bezel flat display. The 6.59-inch Ultra Clear OLED has a 1.25mm bezel, resulting in a sleek overall appearance. It’s also a rugged phone, sporting an IP69 rating for dust- and water-resistance.

The Vivo V70 runs Vivo’s latest operating system, OriginOS 6, which, like every mobile operating system these days, features a lot of AI. For mobile photographers, features like AI Magic Weather can transform the conditions in a photo, turning cloudy days into sunny ones, and other AI tools can remove distracting elements from the frame. There are also AI tools for moving people in the frame, expanding the image (like Generative Expand in Photoshop), and automatically adjusting a photo’s colors.

Cameras are an area of significant improvement for the Vivo V70. Like Vivo’s other smartphones, the new V70 features a camera system co-engineered with Zeiss, a legendary name in the photo industry.

The 50-megapixel Zeiss OIS Main Camera sports a large Type 1/1.56 image sensor and 23mm f/1.9 lens. This is joined by a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with a Type 1/1.95 sensor and 85mm lens. Rounding out the trio of rear cameras is an 8-megapixel Zeiss ultra-wide camera.

The V70 adds a new AI-powered Stage Mode designed to help users take great concert photos. The 50-megapixel Zeiss Super Telephoto Camera and AI Stage Mode deliver a 10x zoom with smooth skin, flattering lighting, and crisp resolution.

The 50-megapixel telephoto camera also promises good portraits in more standard situations. The phone includes the Zeiss Multifocal Portrait mode, which can simulate the bokeh of famous Zeiss optics, like Zeiss Sonnar or Planar primes.

The front-facing camera has been improved, too. The V70 features a 50-megapixel Zeiss Group Selfie camera with autofocus, promising sharp results whether taking solo selfies or group shots.

On the video side, the V70 is the first Vivo V-series smartphone to include 4Kp60 video recording, and it also features an AI Audio Noise Eraser to improve audio quality during video recording.

“The V70 offers a better user experience with a better look, better photography, and better overall performance,” says Xun Qin, Vivo’s General Manager of Overseas Products. “With its refined, durable design, the smoother, smarter OriginOS, and pro-grade camera upgrades, V70 is a stylish device that is reliable in any scenario.”

The Vivo V70 will now be gradually rolling out across global markets, including Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and more.

Image credits: Vivo