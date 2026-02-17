Candido Collective’s Three 35mm Color Films All Look Pretty Darn Good

Jeremy Gray

Three panels show film canisters and boxes labeled "CANDIDO." The left panel is red, the middle is green, and the right is blue. All items are arranged diagonally on a white background.

There are so many different 35mm films on the market that it can be very tricky to keep track of them all. A relatively recent player in the market, Candido Collective, has three 35mm films, and they’re all worth taking a closer look at.

As noted by DIY Photography in its coverage, Candido Collective’s three different films are all color negative offerings. There is Candido 200 Color Film, 400 Color Film, and 800 Color Film.

Candido Collective aims to make analog photography more accessible. To that end, it sources its films from partners in Europe and Asia to bring photographers “the best film possible, at the most cost effective rates.”

Red boxes and black film canisters arranged diagonally on a white surface. The boxes and canisters are labeled “CANDIDO. color negative film.” One box reads, “PAY FOR FLIGHTS. NOT FILM.”.

As Blue Moon Camera and Machine explains in its detailed Candido 200, 400, and 800 film review published a couple of months ago, it was initially contacted by Candido Collective’s founder, Harry Bell, in the summer of 2023. Bell says he wants analog photographers to “pay for flights, not film” and hopes to provide photographers with high-quality, interesting film at affordable prices. At the time, Candido Collective’s film was selling for $13.99 per roll of 36 exposures, which was less than Kodak Portra 400 and CineStill 800T. These reference points will be important.

A narrow alleyway with white walls and stone arches leads to a view of a sunlit town with white buildings, set against a clear blue sky. Shadows and light create a serene, Mediterranean atmosphere.
Candido Collective 200 film sample
A partial view of a Ferris wheel against a bright blue sky with scattered clouds, capturing several gondolas and metal supports in sunlight.
Candido Collective 200 film sample

While Blue Moon now sells each of the three Candido Collective films for $15.75, those are still relatively reasonable and affordable prices.

As for what photographers get for their nearly $16, it is a modified version of Kodak Vision3 motion picture film with its remjet layer removed so that it can be easily and safely processed with standard C-41 processing. As Blue Moon notes, if this sounds like CineStill, it should.

There are some reports that Candido Collective had previously been repackaging and reselling Fujifilm products, but as of 2023, when it contacted Blue Moon, it had switched to Kodak Vision3.

Two table tennis paddles, one red and one black, and a white ping pong ball rest on a blue ping pong table, centered over the white line. Shadow from leaves is visible on the table.
Candido Collective 200 film sample
A sandy beach curves along the shoreline with calm blue water. A tall, thin agave plant stands in the foreground. Three people walk near the water, and a white lighthouse is visible in the distance on a rocky point.
Candido Collective 200 film sample
A vintage typewriter sits on a wooden table by a window, illuminated by natural light. A wall socket and shadows are visible on the wall behind it.
Candido Collective 200 film sample

Candido 200 “seems to essentially be Kodak Vision3 200T film,” per Blue Moon. It has very fine grain and delivers smooth images. Since the remjet layer has been removed, the film also has halation, or a reddish glow around highlights. The color palette is soft, and Blue Moon says it’s a “great portrait film.”

A green film canister labeled "CANDIDO. colour negative film" lies next to its matching box, which features the same branding and additional details such as "C-41," "EXP 36," "ISO 400," and "daylight" in white text.

A tall cylindrical stone tower with a white domed roof and open pillars, featuring a large cross mounted on its front, set against a clear blue sky.
Candido 400 sample
A person with long curly hair and a black jacket leans on a slanted handrail of a concrete outdoor staircase, with modern building windows in the background.
Candido 400 sample
A bright yellow fire hydrant stands on a paved sidewalk next to storefronts and a parked motorcycle in a sunlit urban street scene.
Candido 400 sample
A sticker of a hand making a peace sign in red, white, and blue colors is on a metal pole. In the background, there's a colorful, patterned object with text partially reading "Pura Vida.
Candido 400 sample

Candido 400 is based on Kodak Vision3 250D and is a daylight-balanced film suitable for outdoor photography. As expected, it looks like CineStill 400D, with smooth contrast, low saturation, and fairly fine grain for its speed. Blue Moon says it’s a very versatile film that works well for basically any daytime outdoors scenario.

Rounding out Candido’s trio of films is Candido 800, which is respooled, modified Kodak Vision3 500T. It’s a tungsten-balanced, high-speed film with high grain. It is, as expected, best used indoors and in low light.

A blue box and film canister labeled "CANDIDO. colour negative film" with white text. Additional info on the box reads: "C-41, EXP 36, ISO 800, Lowlight." The canister stands upright beside the box.

Four people in formal dresses, including a child in yellow, sit and walk on steps outside a grand, circular building with tall windows and intricate stonework, bathed in warm sunlight.
Candido 800 sample
A white hatchback car is parked on a quiet street in front of a three-story brick building with many white-framed windows. There are trees, greenery, and hanging flower baskets nearby.
Candido 800 sample

Overall, Blue Moon has enjoyed all three of Candido Collective’s films.

“Even if they do overlap with CineStill, at least they offer a slightly less expensive alternative to those films. Saving a couple of dollars on a hobby that has gotten expensive never hurts! But cost aside, these three films have given us some new flavors to feed our cameras and shooting with films that have the halation effect is always fun,” Blue Moon concludes. The photo retailer has a ton of great sample shots in its full write-up, which are well worth checking out. All the sample photos in this article come from Candido Collective itself.

Image credits: Candido Collective

,
, , , , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
A lightbox displays various 35mm film boxes and labels, including Kodak Ektar 100, ColorPlus, Gold, Ultramax, Fujifilm 200, Ferrania P30, CineStill, and CANDIDO. A red notebook and plastic bag are nearby. The Color Science Behind the Most Popular 35mm Films Available Today
Analog camera store Japan Is This the World’s Best 35mm Analog Camera Store?
Silberra Unveils New Range of 35mm and 120 Format Color Film
Dubblefilm 35mm Rolls are Kodak Films Pre-exposed for Creative Looks
Discussion