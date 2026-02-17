Candido Collective’s Three 35mm Color Films All Look Pretty Darn Good

There are so many different 35mm films on the market that it can be very tricky to keep track of them all. A relatively recent player in the market, Candido Collective, has three 35mm films, and they’re all worth taking a closer look at.

As noted by DIY Photography in its coverage, Candido Collective’s three different films are all color negative offerings. There is Candido 200 Color Film, 400 Color Film, and 800 Color Film.

Candido Collective aims to make analog photography more accessible. To that end, it sources its films from partners in Europe and Asia to bring photographers “the best film possible, at the most cost effective rates.”

As Blue Moon Camera and Machine explains in its detailed Candido 200, 400, and 800 film review published a couple of months ago, it was initially contacted by Candido Collective’s founder, Harry Bell, in the summer of 2023. Bell says he wants analog photographers to “pay for flights, not film” and hopes to provide photographers with high-quality, interesting film at affordable prices. At the time, Candido Collective’s film was selling for $13.99 per roll of 36 exposures, which was less than Kodak Portra 400 and CineStill 800T. These reference points will be important.

While Blue Moon now sells each of the three Candido Collective films for $15.75, those are still relatively reasonable and affordable prices.

As for what photographers get for their nearly $16, it is a modified version of Kodak Vision3 motion picture film with its remjet layer removed so that it can be easily and safely processed with standard C-41 processing. As Blue Moon notes, if this sounds like CineStill, it should.

There are some reports that Candido Collective had previously been repackaging and reselling Fujifilm products, but as of 2023, when it contacted Blue Moon, it had switched to Kodak Vision3.

Candido 200 “seems to essentially be Kodak Vision3 200T film,” per Blue Moon. It has very fine grain and delivers smooth images. Since the remjet layer has been removed, the film also has halation, or a reddish glow around highlights. The color palette is soft, and Blue Moon says it’s a “great portrait film.”

Candido 400 is based on Kodak Vision3 250D and is a daylight-balanced film suitable for outdoor photography. As expected, it looks like CineStill 400D, with smooth contrast, low saturation, and fairly fine grain for its speed. Blue Moon says it’s a very versatile film that works well for basically any daytime outdoors scenario.

Rounding out Candido’s trio of films is Candido 800, which is respooled, modified Kodak Vision3 500T. It’s a tungsten-balanced, high-speed film with high grain. It is, as expected, best used indoors and in low light.

Overall, Blue Moon has enjoyed all three of Candido Collective’s films.

“Even if they do overlap with CineStill, at least they offer a slightly less expensive alternative to those films. Saving a couple of dollars on a hobby that has gotten expensive never hurts! But cost aside, these three films have given us some new flavors to feed our cameras and shooting with films that have the halation effect is always fun,” Blue Moon concludes. The photo retailer has a ton of great sample shots in its full write-up, which are well worth checking out. All the sample photos in this article come from Candido Collective itself.

Image credits: Candido Collective