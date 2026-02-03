The Best Photos and Videos Captured Using Tamron Lenses

Tamron Americas has announced the winners of its third annual Photo and Video Contest. The competition invited photographers and filmmakers from the U.S., Canada, and Mexico to enter their best photos and videos captured using Tamron lenses.

Tamron accepted photos across five categories: Landscape, Wildlife, Portrait, Macro, and Legacy. Video entries had a dedicated, general “video” category. Judges selected top three photos for each category and a single overall video winner. First-place winners in each category received $1,000 in cash and a choice of any Tamron lens valued up to $1,299. Second-place winners each received $500 plus exclusive swag, and third-place photographers won the same swag bag plus $300 in cash.

Landscape Category

Photographer Travis Carlson took home top honors in the Landscape category for his dramatic photo of a powerful storm in Iowa.

“This image stands out immediately for its scale, timing, and execution, delivering powerful visual impact through sharpness, composition, and compelling storytelling. The dramatic storm structure – featuring a layered wall cloud, subtle funnel, and striking shelf cloud – draws the viewer in, while the crisp foreground grass provides a strong sense of place and depth. Thoughtful use of the rule of thirds and balanced elements, including the structure on the right, create a dynamic yet harmonious composition. Beyond its technical excellence, the image tells a gripping story, evoking both awe and concern for those in the storm’s path. Captured with precision and patience, it is a rare and visually striking moment, beautifully done and deserving of top recognition,” the competition judges, Cecil Holmes, Cody Conk, and David Akoubian, say of Carlson’s winning photo above.

Canadian photographer Charles Fortin finished second in the category, while Donna Ruthruff (United States) took third place.

Portrait Category

Gackson Wheeler from Shreveport, Louisiana, won the Portrait category for a beautiful, intimate black and white portrait of two subjects floating in the water. It is a very well-lit shot that Wheeler captured using Tamron’s popular 35-150mm f/2-2.8 Di III VXD zoom lens.

“This portrait is beautifully executed, showcasing a strong and intentional composition supported by thoughtful use of light, contrast, and environment. The water adds a sense of movement and levity, enhancing depth and emotion without distracting from the connection between the subjects, which remains the clear focal point,” the judges remark.

“From the chosen angle, the sharpness of the eyes across varying depths of field is well handled, and the natural skin tones are expertly exposed without excessive retouching, preserving an authentic look. Subtle direction from the photographer is evident in the physical connection of the couple, the soft light interacting with the water’s surface, and the contrasting clothing choices, all combining to create a compelling and emotionally engaging portrait.”

Marcie Reif, Rabih Madi, and Yvens Banatte judged the Portrait category.

American photographers Jennifer Hyman and Harold Martin finished second and third, respectively.

Macro Category

All three winners in the Macro category, unsurprisingly, used the Tamron 90mmm f/2.8 Di III VXD lens to capture their award-winning photos. American photographer Bowen Corwin from North Carolina took home the top prize for his close-up shot of a lit match.

“This photograph beautifully captures a fleeting moment that most people overlook, transforming a simple struck match into something both visually striking and quietly reflective. The balance between the abstract quality of the flame and the sharp, detailed match head at the moment of ignition demonstrates exceptional technical skill and creative vision. Precise control of timing and detail invites the viewer to pause and appreciate both the beauty and fragility of the subject, perfectly embodying the essence of macro and close-up photography. Thoughtfully seen and expertly executed, it is a unique image and a deserving first-place winner,” the judges said. Alyce Bender, Roman Kurywczak, and Tony Shepherd handled the judging for the Macro category.

Fellow Americans Lauren Quinn and Charles Andaloro rounded out the top three.

Wildlife Category

Lourdes Venard’s beautiful photo of a small bird chirping while perched atop a tulip earned first place in the Wildlife category. Venard captured the lovely, vibrant shot using Tamron’s 150-600mm f/5-6.3 Di VC USD G2 telephoto zoom lens.

“This image is spectacularly beautiful, immediately drawing the viewer in with its vibrant, intense color palette and elegant simplicity. The photographer’s masterful control of depth of field isolates the sparrow and the single sharp tulip, allowing them to stand out boldly against the softly blurred background and foreground,” commented the Wildlife Category judges, Lewis Kemper, Ian Plant, and Lisa Langell.

“Capturing the precise moment of the bird singing adds emotion, story, and a sense of life to the scene — an achievement that speaks to patience, timing, and deep knowledge of the subject and environment. With perfect aperture choice, sharp focus, thoughtful composition, and attention to light and detail, this image delivers a breathtaking visual experience and is truly deserving of top recognition.”

Caylin Mustain (USA) and Andy Allen (USA) finished second and third in the category.

Legacy Category

Bruce Herwig’s vibrant night shot of an old-school motel and cafe along the historic Route 66 won the hard-fought Legacy category this year.

“I would first like to personally thank all the entrants in our contest. We received so many great images, deciding on the first-place winner of our Legacy category was no easy task. However, I love this striking image because it genuinely portrays the unique aura of Route 66 and the Southwest in the mid 1900’s. The pink 1957 Bel Air under the neon sign completes the image and adds to its charm, making this an image I would gladly hang on a wall in my home. Congratulations Bruce and thank you for sharing such a wonderful image as well as for your support of Tamron,” remarks Gregg Maniaci, President and CEO, Tamron Americas.

Ollie Riley from the United States earned second-place in this category, while Canadian photographer Dana McMullen finished third.

Video Category

As mentioned, the Video category in the third annual Tamron Photo and Video Contest had just a single prize. Canadian filmmaker Assem Madi from Montreal won the category for a beautiful wedding video, seen below.

“This film stands out not just for its technical skill, but for the creative drive and emotional impact behind it. Through thoughtful risk-taking and a strong sense of purpose, the filmmaker delivers a story that resonates, proving that meaningful emotion is what truly stays with an audience,” commented category judges Ian Jones and Charley Voorhis.

“A wide variety of angles and shot styles are used intentionally to enhance the narrative, keeping the piece visually engaging and dynamic from start to finish. More than just polished visuals, this is a memorable and compelling film that successfully connects with viewers and deserves its winning recognition.”

