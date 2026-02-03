Atomos Unveils 19-Inch 4K HDR Rack-Mount Monitor-Recorder-Switcher

Atomos has announced the Shogun AV-19, a 19-inch, rack-mountable 4K HDR monitor-recorder-switcher designed for professional live production, broadcast, and video village environments. Combining multi-camera switching, ISO recording, and advanced monitoring, the Shogun AV-19 delivers a complete “Monitor-Record-Switch” solution in a rugged, 7RU, rack-ready form factor.

Designed for both studio and outside broadcast workflows, the Shogun AV-19 is capable of simultaneous recording of up to four isolated SDI camera feeds plus a fifth program output. Its large, color-accurate 4K HDR DCI-P3 display promises to provide directors, camera operators, and production teams with a clear real-time view of complex multi-camera setups, enabling confident decision-making in fast-paced production environments.

“Shogun AV-19 is built to be the go-to versatile, rack-mountable monitor-recorder-switcher for modern live production. From quad-channel ISO recording and live switching to industry-standard codecs and NDI® HX3 connectivity, it delivers the performance, reliability, and flexibility professionals need. It can be easily fitted into broadcast racks or road-cased for OB or film production,” says Peter Barber, CEO of Atomos.

Atomos positions the Shogun AV-19 as a complete “Monitor-Record-Switch” solution for live production, studio, and outside broadcast workflows, combining advanced monitoring, professional recording, and real-time multi-camera switching in a single, rack-ready package.

Professional Recording and Playback

Shogun AV-19 supports recording in Apple ProRes, ProRes RAW, and Avid DNx codecs from SDI or HDMI sources, with resolutions up to 8Kp60 and 10-bit 4:2:2. Media can be stored internally on CFexpress cards or externally via high-speed USB-C storage, offering versatility for high-data-rate workflows. The unit also functions as a secure backup recorder, instant review station, and confidence monitor.

The Shogun AV-19 is designed to streamline live production. It can switch between up to four ISO camera feeds while simultaneously recording a fifth program output. Directors and technical teams can cue, switch, and monitor multiple feeds in real-time with ease.

Atomos has equipped the Shogun AV-19 with comprehensive monitoring features, including EL Zone™ false color, focus peaking, waveform, Log-to-LUT viewing, frame guides, safe areas, anamorphic de-squeeze, HDR-to-Rec.709 conversion, and quad-view monitoring. LUT support and real-time color pipelines ensure accurate color representation across HDR, PQ, and Rec.709 workflows.

The unit provides 2 x 12G-SDI + 2 x 3G-SDI inputs, 1 x 12G-SDI output, 1 x HDMI in/out, and two XLR inputs with 48V phantom power. NDI® HX3 send and receive enable ultra-low-latency video, audio, and metadata over standard Ethernet, perfect for IP-based production and remote workflows. Two USB-C ports support high-speed external storage and camera control, while 4-pin XLR inputs offer flexible DC or battery power options.

User-definable function buttons put six commonly used features at the operator’s fingertips, making the Shogun AV-19 a true production hub. Its rugged, 19-inch aluminum chassis is built for road case deployment, studio racks, and mission-critical environments.

Technical Specs

The Shogun AV-19 features a 19-inch 4K HDR DCI-P3 display with a peak brightness of 1200 nits, promising color-accurate monitoring ideal for high-end broadcast and live production environments. Its large, high-resolution screen provides confidence monitoring for directors, DITs, and production teams, ensuring precise framing, exposure, and focus even under challenging lighting conditions.

For recording, the AV-19 supports simultaneous quad ISO recording of up to four camera feeds alongside a fifth program output. Media can be captured internally on CFexpress cards or externally via high-speed USB-C storage, providing versatile options for high-data-rate workflows. Supported codecs include Apple ProRes, ProRes RAW, and Avid DNx, allowing 10-bit 4:2:2 recording at resolutions up to 8Kp60 for professional post-production flexibility.

The Shogun AV-19 integrates a comprehensive suite of monitoring tools to streamline live production. Users have access to waveform, vectorscope, focus peaking, EL Zone™ false color, Log-to-LUT viewing, frame guides, safe areas, and anamorphic de-squeeze. Real-time LUT support and HDR-to-Rec.709 conversion ensure accurate color representation, making it simple to assess exposure and grading on set.

Connectivity is extensive, with 2 x 12G-SDI and 2 x 3G-SDI inputs, a 12G-SDI output, and HDMI in/out for flexible routing. Audio is fully supported with two balanced XLR inputs and outputs, providing 48V phantom power, per-channel gain control, meters, and frame-accurate audio delay. Built-in NDI® HX3 send and receive allow ultra-low-latency video, audio, and metadata transmission over standard Ethernet cables, opening up IP-based production workflows and remote monitoring options.

User experience is enhanced by intuitive touchscreen controls and six assignable function buttons, giving operators instant access to frequently used features such as monitoring tools, playback modes, LUTs, or anamorphic de-squeeze. Power options include a DC input range of 12–16.8V and battery support via a 4-pin XLR connector, making the AV-19 adaptable for both stationary studio setups and mobile outside-broadcast environments. Its rugged 19-inch aluminum chassis is engineered to handle road-case deployment and demanding production conditions, making it a true centerpiece for modern live and studio workflows.

Pricing and Availability

The Atomos Shogun AV-19 is available for pre-order now, with shipments expected by the end of March. Pricing is set at $2,099 (€1,899), excluding local taxes or fees.

Image credits: Atomos