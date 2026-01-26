Photographer Discovers 70-Year-Old Undeveloped Film Inside $13 Second-Hand Camera

A photographer was stunned to discover that a vintage camera he bought at a charity shop still contained undeveloped film holding photographs taken in post-war Switzerland.

The amateur photographer purchased a 1930s Zeiss Ikon Baby Ikonta camera for $13 (£10) from a second-hand charity shop in Wilton, near Salisbury, Wiltshire, in the U.K. The camera appeared ordinary at first, but once home, the photographer, who asked to be anonymous, realized it still contained an exposed roll of film.

Inside the camera was a roll of Verichrome Pan 127 (VP) film from 1956, which had never been developed. Unsure whether the film could be saved, the photographer took it to camera specialist Ian Scott at Salisbury Photo Centre, a Fujifilm retailer, to see if anything could be recovered.

Scott tells PetaPixel that the film was carefully developed using Rodinal developer at a ratio of 1 to 100 over 60 minutes with no agitation. The process revealed a series of 70-year-old photographs showing an unknown family and skiers in Switzerland, including images taken outside the Badrutt’s Palace Hotel in St. Moritz.

Several of the skiers are wearing numbered bibs sponsored by baby milk brand Cow & Gate. Scott says the individuals in the photographs have not yet been identified, and Salisbury Photo Centre is asking anyone with information to come forward. Because Verichrome Pan 127 film was only sold starting in 1956, and because the Cow & Gate Ski Trophy took place across Switzerland during the 1950s, Scott believes the photographs were likely taken later in that decade.

In a further interview with The Daily Express, Scott calls the discovery of the decades-old photographs “an exciting mystery.”

“The exposed film has been inside that camera waiting for someone to unearth it for maybe 60 or 70 years — it’s so incredible that history was literally sitting there on a charity shop shelf,” Scott tells The Daily Express. “It’s just amazing that they’ve been in there 60 years and nobody has seen them, not even the photographer who took them! Now we take pictures on a digital camera, you see it straight away but these were just lost.

“It does make you wonder what other sort of treasure troves are hidden in a camera, in a shop waiting to be developed.”

