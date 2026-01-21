Brooklyn Beckham’s Photography Book Surges in Price Amid Family Drama

Brooklyn Beckham’s photography career lives in infamy — who can forget that elephant photo? But amid a family drama, the photo book he released in 2017 is now surging in value.

What I See by Brooklyn Beckham, published by Penguin, is all out of stock on Amazon. But eBay is suddenly alive with new listings of the book, some as high as $400, as owners look to cash in on a family scandal.

On Monday, Brooklyn posted a lengthy Instagram message addressing persistent rumours of a rift between him and his wife, Nicola Peltz, and his famous family, particularly his mother, former Spice Girl and fashion designer Victoria Beckham, and his soccer legend father, David Beckham.

The very public airing of dirty laundry has shocked many observers. Brooklyn has undoubtedly won some sympathy among those who care about such matters. And it is perhaps those folk who are now looking to buy or sell his photography book.

A signed copy of the book is available for $400. While on the U.K. version of eBay, where the Brooklyn Beckham story is a bigger deal, there are even more copies available.

The book features some notorious photos, including the aforementioned elephant in Kenya, which is only discernible from its shadowy outline. Brooklyn lamented in his book that elephants are “so hard to photograph.”

Other howlers include a blurry photo of a function and a photo of Brooklyn’s feet as he stands on a tall building with the caption: “Don’t try this at home. My parents were so angry when they saw this. Cool shot though.”

Before he released What I See, Brooklyn shot a few high-profile fashion campaigns for designer brands like Burberry. But after the photo book palava, Brooklyn then reportedly struggled at an internship with Rankin. The famed photographer allegedly told a British tabloid that he was “stunned by his lack of basic skills” behind the camera.

Brooklyn Beckham finally addressing the Elephant in the room. pic.twitter.com/UnZkZUnOM5 — Max (@MFRP92) January 19, 2026

Not long after, Brooklyn gave up on his dreams of becoming a photographer and pursued being a chef instead. He still hosts regular cooking videos on social media.