Legendary Sports Photographer Peter Read Miller Passes Away

Legendary sports photographer Peter Read Miller passed away earlier this month in his sleep at his Manhattan Beach, California, home. Miller was 78 years old. Miller is one of the most accomplished and prolific sports photographers in history, with his photos gracing the cover of Sports Illustrated over 100 times during his long career.

The award-winning photographer’s prolific career spanned more than 40 years, during which time Miller covered nine Olympic Games, an astounding 41 Super Bowls, 14 NBA Finals, and so much more. He photographed other events like the Stanley Cup Finals, Kentucky Derby races, the World Series, NCAA March Madness, and the World Cup. If something was happening in sports, Peter Read Miller was nearly always there, camera in hand, capturing award-winning photos.

“Peter was that rare breed of photographer who was able to excel at shooting action and portraits including lighting and set building,” said Steve Fine, former director of photography at Sports Illustrated. “He shot football almost exclusively vertically, because in his words ‘What’s the point of getting out of bed in the morning unless you’re shooting for the cover?'”

This sentiment is emblematic of Peter Read Miller’s dedication to the craft of sports photography and his unmatched skill.

As reported by Pasadena Star-News, fellow sports photographer Robert Beck had immense respect and admiration for Miller. Peter Read Miller was hired almost immediately out of college by Sports Illustrated and rapidly climbed the ladder at the publication.

“He was that good. He was one of the best of the best for over 35 years… churning out over 100 Sports Illustrated covers while hitting every major championship (more than 40 Super Bowls alone with nine Olympics and 14 NBA Finals [thrown] in for good measure) and excelling in portrait work,” Beck wrote. “If you ever turned a page of Sports Illustrated, you knew his work.”

“Peter was not just a legendary photographer,” added photographer Keith Birmingham. “He was truly a wonderful human. He would take the time to not only introduce himself, but to talk to you like you’re one of the guys.”

Peter Read Miller was a longtime Canon Explorer of Light and a member of Canon Legends, a very select group of professional photographers who have made a profound impact on photography.

“We are deeply saddened by the recent loss of professional sports photographer and beloved member of the Canon family — Peter Read Miller,” Canon said in a statement.

“For more than four decades, Peter documented athletes, competition, and sporting life with a vision and dedication that helped define modern sports photography. His work appeared on countless covers and editorial platforms, capturing some of the most iconic moments in sports history. Beyond the sidelines, Peter was a passionate educator, sharing his knowledge through workshops and teaching for over 20 years, and continuing to inspire through his work and online presence.

“We mourn his loss alongside his family, friends, and the global photographic community, and honor a legacy that will continue to influence generations of photographers to come.”

Peter Read Miller leaves behind a legacy of incredible, award-winning sports photos that defined key moments for generations of sports fans. He was also a wonderful person and a dedicated teacher who helped mold future generations of sports photographers through workshops and mentorships. Peter Read Miller’s impact on all aspects of sports photography was immense, and he will be greatly missed.

Image credits: Images of Peter Read Miller provided courtesy of Canon