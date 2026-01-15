These 99 Award-Winning Portraits Expertly Capture the People of Britain

Jeremy Gray

A collage of three portraits: a young woman with slicked hair, a smiling person in a yellow headwrap and blue shirt, and a child in a space suit costume holding a cardboard rocket outdoors.

The British Journal of Photography and JCDecaux UK have unveiled the winning photos of the Portrait of Britain Vol. 8 competition. The competition’s 100 winning portraits, selected from 200 shortlisted images, will appear on digital screens nationwide in the United Kingdom and be featured in a photo book.

The Portrait of Britain competition launched back in 2016, while Britons were contemplating the polarizing Brexit vote. The competition’s intention, then and now, was to showcase the many different faces and people who comprise modern Britain. The competition says this year’s winning portraits “reaffirm the award’s commitment to public space, public attention, and public storytelling.”

Now in its eighth edition, Portrait of Britain, operated by the British Journal of Photography, is the U.K.’s biggest photography exhibition. The winning images are seen by millions of people every year. This year’s competition welcomed thousands of entries. The British Journal of Photography itself is a historic force in photography, having started as a way to showcase the art of photography way back in 1854, in the medium’s earliest days. The publication also runs other well-known photo contests, including Female in Focus, OpenWalls, Portrait of Humanity, and the BJP International Photography Award.

“Photography still has the power to make statements,” explains photographer Dennis Morris, a judge for Portrait of Britain Vol. 8. Morris was joined on the jury by Rene Matić, Sophie Parker, Claire Rees, Alice Zoo, Mick Moore, Rajvi Kantaria, Tom Booth Woodger, and Vivienne Gamble.

This year’s winners showcase a diverse range of people, including fishmongers, scientists, veterans, ballerinas, farmers, and many more. Portrait subjects live all across Britain, from the southern coast to the rugged north. Keeping in the competition’s spirit, the subjects also include people born and raised in the U.K, those who arrived as children, and those who came as adults. It also includes people who arrived in the United Kingdom to escape war and conflict, as well as those who may be there only temporarily, merely passing through.

99 Winning Portraits

A woman sits in a wicker chair against a white wall, with a large, textured, gold fabric sculpture hanging behind her. She wears a black top, dark jeans, sneakers, and a beaded necklace, looking calmly at the camera.
Portrait of Britain vol. 8 © Fikayo Adebajo
An older woman leans into an open car window, smiling and clasping hands with a man seated inside the car, creating a warm and friendly connection between them.
Portrait of Britain vol. 8 © AboveGround
An elderly woman in a turquoise robe sits by a window, resting her head on her hand and gazing thoughtfully into the distance. Soft light from the window illuminates her face and robes.
Portrait of Britain vol. 8 © Adam Docker
A young girl in a pink floral dress sits on an old, patterned sofa placed outdoors on dirt, with trees and bushes in the background. She is wearing glasses and looks directly at the camera.
Portrait of Britain vol. 8 © Alex Elton-Wall
A young person with light skin and short, wavy brown hair looks slightly to the side while wearing a colorful, knitted hood that covers the head and neck, with soft natural lighting in the background.
Portrait of Britain vol. 8 © Alice Bunny North
A man in a white t-shirt and jeans sits on a stool in a rustic room, surrounded by flower arrangements. A pink cloth hangs behind him, and natural light streams in from a window on the right.
Portrait of Britain vol. 8 © Alun Callender
A ballerina in a pink tutu and tiara sits on a wooden stage with her legs extended and arms resting on her knees, softly lit against a dark background.
Portrait of Britain vol. 8 © Andrew Love
A woman stands outdoors in front of tall greenery and white wildflowers, wearing a hooded, color-block jacket and blue jeans, with her hands in her pockets, looking confidently at the camera.
Portrait of Britain vol. 8 © Anupama Gamanagari
A shirtless man stands against a dark background, wearing high-waisted cream pants with a long, black sash featuring an ornate brooch at the waist. He poses with one arm relaxed and the other in his pocket.
Portrait of Britain vol. 8 © Ben Bradish-Ellames
A child in a plaid jacket, fur hat, and green boots stands on wet sand, holding a small white bicycle. The background is misty, with water, boats, and a distant, hazy shoreline.
Portrait of Britain vol. 8 © Ben Hickling
A young child stands on a paved street in front of a grey apartment building, wearing an orange hat, grey shirt, white shorts with pink patterns, and orange shoes, covering their face with their hands.
Portrait of Britain vol. 8 © Ben Patchett
Three people stand outside on a sandy dune under a blue sky. One person in a tank top is in the front, partially out of frame. Two others stand close together behind, with one resting their head on the other's shoulder.
Portrait of Britain vol. 8 © Capri McPherson-Noel
A person with long, dark dreadlocks and a beard looks directly at the camera, wearing a dark button-up shirt, standing against a softly lit neutral background.
Portrait of Britain vol. 8 © Charles Moriarty
A well-dressed man in a tuxedo and patterned vest sits on a wooden stool, smiling broadly against a dark background.
Portrait of Britain vol. 8 © Charlie Clift
A boy wearing a numbered tag on his back stands by a window, looking outside with a thoughtful expression. Rooftops and a cloudy sky are visible through the window.
Portrait of Britain vol. 8 © Christopher Owens
A black and white portrait of a person with short hair, wearing a collared shirt and multiple earrings, gazing thoughtfully to the side against a plain background.
Portrait of Britain vol. 8 © Craig Fleming
A woman wearing a uniform sits indoors in front of large windows with curtains, looking directly at the camera. Trees and a balcony are visible outside. The image is in black and white.
Portrait of Britain vol. 8 © Daisy Moseley
Two people with short, bleached blonde hair embrace closely outdoors, smiling and appearing relaxed and affectionate. Green foliage is softly blurred in the background. Both wear white tops.
Portrait of Britain vol. 8 © Daniel Ikpehai
A man wearing a dark coat sits on a staircase with his eyes closed, hands resting in his lap. The photo is black and white, and the lighting highlights his relaxed expression.
Portrait of Britain vol. 8 © Darren Skene
A woman stands against a light wall wearing a white lace dress, a matching headpiece, a blue apron with silver cross designs, and holds a small bag of oranges in one hand.
Portrait of Britain vol. 8 © David Gillespie
Two people stand in a cluttered lab surrounded by servers, cables, and electronic equipment. One types on a keyboard while the other looks up at a monitor. Both focus intently on their work.
Portrait of Britain vol. 8 © David Severn
An elderly woman wearing glasses and a green sweater sits on a wooden chair in front of a tall, antique grandfather clock against a plain wall.
Portrait of Britain vol. 8 © David Tett
An elderly woman with long gray hair sits against a black background, wearing traditional jewelry, a patterned shawl, and a decorative circular headdress. She looks calmly at the camera.
Portrait of Britain vol. 8 © Deljeem Rai
A man in a black suit sits on the armrest of a red theater seat, holding a silver trumpet and adjusting his hand, with empty theater seats around him.
Portrait of Britain vol. 8 © Dora Pitch Soden
A person with shoulder-length hair, wearing a green t-shirt and loose pants, appears to be dancing or moving energetically in a sunlit kitchen with beige cabinets and plants by the window.
Portrait of Britain vol. 8 © Dulcie Wagstaff
A woman wearing a patterned robe and large earrings raises her arms gracefully above her head, standing against a tiled wall in dim lighting.
Portrait of Britain vol. 8 © Edward Jones
Two people in camouflage suits, blending into dense bushes and foliage at night. Both have serious expressions, with one standing and the other crouching among the plants. The image is in black and white.
Portrait of Britain vol. 8 © Ellie Applegate
An older woman with white hair, wearing glasses, a bright orange turtleneck, and a blue-striped apron stands outdoors on a sunny day, holding cleaning equipment and looking at the camera.
Portrait of Britain vol. 8 © Emily Stein
A group of people at a colorful outdoor event. The central person wears a rainbow headscarf and red patterned shirt, with others around them dressed in bright, playful costumes and makeup.
Portrait of Britain vol. 8 © Emma Stoner
A person wears a headdress decorated with feathers, beads, bones, and fur, along with white face paint markings, standing outdoors with a dramatic sky and rocks in the background.
Portrait of Britain vol. 8 © Ethan Parker
An older man wearing glasses and a dark green jacket sits at a table with flowers, a mug, and a slice of cake in front of him. Sunlight streams through windows in the background.
Portrait of Britain vol. 8 © Fergus Coyle
Two people sit closely together on grass. One wears a pastel dress with floral patterns and glasses, smiling. The other, with blue and pink hair, rests their head on the first person's shoulder, eyes closed, both have visible tattoos.
Portrait of Britain vol. 8 © Franesca Jones
An older man sits on a high-backed chair, wearing a white robe with brown designs and fringes. He has short gray hair, rests one arm on the chair’s side, and extends the other, with legs crossed and one slipper visible.
Portrait of Britain vol. 8 © Frederic Aranda
A young person in a black and red jacket and gray sweatpants stands on a paved area in front of a brick wall, holding a small gray dog on a pink leash.
Portrait of Britain vol. 8 © Freya Najade
An elderly woman with glasses smiles warmly, wearing a sequined sweater. A hand rests gently on her head, and she holds a baby doll dressed in pink clothing and a headband.
Portrait of Britain vol. 8 © Harriet Challis
A man with curly hair and a mustache stands indoors against a worn beige wall. He wears a grey shirt, suspenders, a bow tie, and blue pinstriped pants, with his hands behind his back.
Portrait of Britain vol. 8 © Hugh Fox
A person with a shaved head hugs a Dalmatian dog outdoors. The person smiles, pressing their face against the dog's neck. The background is blurred with houses and grass visible. The image is in black and white.
Portrait of Britain vol. 8 © Isaac Qureshi
A joyful person wearing a bright yellow headwrap adorned with silver coins and jewelry, smiling widely and leaning forward with arms crossed, dressed in a light blue shirt. The background is softly blurred.
Portrait of Britain vol. 8 © Jack Lawson
A person with curly hair stands on open moorland, wearing a long cream skirt, maroon shirt, black jacket, and black shoes. The landscape is grassy and barren under a cloudy sky.
Portrait of Britain vol. 8 © Jaiyana Chelikha
A person wearing a light beige shirt and brown pants stands indoors against a wood-paneled wall with a black-and-white checkered floor, resting one hand on their neck and looking thoughtfully to the side.
Portrait of Britain vol. 8 © James Garn
An older woman with long blonde hair stands in a lush garden, wearing a floral kimono and wide-legged pants, reaching up to touch blooming magnolia flowers on a tree branch surrounded by greenery.
Portrait of Britain vol. 8 © James Rogers
A young person with long blonde hair stands in a toy store, holding a large white plush rabbit. Shelves filled with various stuffed animals and toys are in the background. The person looks calmly at the camera.
Portrait of Britain vol. 8 © Jamie Windsor
A person with long blonde hair in an updo wears a red off-shoulder dress with a Union Jack-patterned corset, metallic necklace, and colorful wristbands, posing in front of a plain white backdrop.
Portrait of Britain vol. 8 © Jennifer Forward-Hayter
Three people stand outdoors on a wet road, dressed in traditional attire with sashes and hats. Two hold tall green staffs. There is a tree and a white house in the background, with cloudy, misty weather.
Portrait of Britain vol. 8 © Joanne Coates
A muscular person wearing a kilt and knee-high socks lifts a large stone outdoors on a grassy, mountainous landscape under a partly cloudy sky.
Portrait of Britain vol. 8 © Joe Gelder
A woman stands confidently against a dark backdrop, wearing a blue lace top with flared sleeves, a voluminous beige textured skirt, striped blue boots, large pearl earrings, and corn husks scattered on the floor.
Portrait of Britain vol. 8 © Joel Rodriguez
A man wearing a tan cowboy hat and a brown coat stands in front of a wooden structure, looking directly at the camera with a serious expression. Warm sunlight highlights his face and clothing.
Portrait of Britain vol. 8 © John Boaz
Four women in green swimsuits and pink swim caps stand confidently on outdoor steps, posing with hands on hips. A yellow building and blue sky are visible in the background.
Portrait of Britain vol. 8 © Jonathan Cherry
A person with long hair stands in tall grass with hands pressed together in a prayer gesture, looking upward. They wear a light-colored shirt and dark pants. Rolling hills and cloudy skies are in the background. The image is in black and white.
Portrait of Britain vol. 8 © Josh Hight
A cyclist with a helmet and goggles looks upward, their face and clothing covered in mud, suggesting participation in a challenging race. The photo is in black and white.
Portrait of Britain vol. 8 © Jude Bytheway
Three people in a lively indoor setting spray silly string and laugh, while others sit watching in the background. One person bends forward, a man in glasses smiles, and another wears sunglasses and a cap.
Portrait of Britain vol. 8 © Karina Barberis
An elderly woman with white hair, wearing a grey knitted sweater, smiles gently while looking at the camera against a plain grey background.
Portrait of Britain vol. 8 © Karsten Thormaehlen
A woman in a black tank top and shorts stands on a grassy hillside holding a blue bucket, surrounded by cows grazing under a partly cloudy sky with rolling hills in the background.
Portrait of Britain vol. 8 © Kat Wood
A person with short blonde hair and bangs sits with arms wrapped around their knees, gazing at the camera in warm, golden light. They wear a white top and light blue jeans. The background is softly blurred.
Portrait of Britain vol. 8 © Katie Burdon
A woman with long dark hair stands against a red, yellow, and green wall. She wears a green shirt that says "GUYANA" with the country's flag and red high-waisted pants. She looks directly at the camera with a neutral expression.
Portrait of Britain vol. 8 © Kirtana Rajeev
Two young women sit side by side on a wooden bench, wearing athletic jackets adorned with medals and ribbons. One holds white roses. Both have natural curly hair and serious expressions, against a textured wall background.
Portrait of Britain vol. 8 © Kymara Akinpelumi
A man and a child wearing green tracksuits and black durags stand indoors. The man has medals and chains around his neck, while the child stands on a box, also wearing medals. A fluorescent light glows behind them.
Portrait of Britain vol. 8 © Aymara Akinpelumi
Two young Black men dressed in cowboy hats and western-style outfits, one wearing a red bandana and white tank top, the other in a black vest with white stars and a necktie, standing outdoors with trees in the background.
Portrait of Britain vol. 8 © Lesley Lou
A person wearing a navy blue work jacket with a "Brooks" name tag stands indoors, hands clasped, in a workshop with shelves and machinery in the background.
Portrait of Britain vol. 8 © Lloyd Wright
A person in a checkered dress stands in profile by a window filled with potted plants, bathed in soft natural light. The scene is in black and white, creating a calm and contemplative mood.
Portrait of Britain vol. 8 © Lottie Maher
A person in profile wears a crown of thorns and a floral headpiece with pink and red flowers. They are dressed in an ornate, beaded garment against a soft, gradient background.
Portrait of Britain vol. 8 © Lucho Davila
A woman with long hair wearing a black dress.
Portrait of Britain vol. 8 © Magdalena Siwicka
Three women sit closely together on a bed, appearing thoughtful and relaxed. Two lean on pillows while one sits in front, wearing a white dress with a pink section. Warm, soft lighting fills the cozy room.
Portrait of Britain vol. 8 © Margaux Revol
A person wearing glasses and a black jacket stands on a soccer field at night, holding a yellow soccer ball under one arm and looking upwards. The background is blurred with faint figures and lights.
Portrait of Britain vol. 8 © Marge Bradshaw
A man with a beard and a partial right arm wears a black t-shirt and poses against a dark background, holding a camera up to his eye as if taking a photo. The image is framed to resemble a film contact sheet.
Portrait of Britain vol. 8 © Mark Cocksedge
A person with light skin, blue eyes, and light brown hair pulled back is looking seriously at the camera. They are wearing a black collared jacket with a yellow stripe. The background is plain and light-colored.
Portrait of Britain vol. 8 © Matt Frost
Black and white close-up portrait of a young person with long curly hair, freckles, and a neutral facial expression, looking slightly away from the camera. The background is softly blurred.
Portrait of Britain vol. 8 © Max Pattenden
Two men are lying on a bed, close together. One man with a beard and dark hair rests his arm around the other, who has short curly hair and a visible tattoo. Both appear relaxed and affectionate.
Portrait of Britain vol. 8 © Meg Jordan
A woman in traditional attire dances gracefully, her sheer sari and long hair flowing as she moves. The image is black and white, capturing a sense of motion and elegance against a dark background.
Portrait of Britain vol. 8 © Natasha Shokri
A child wearing a silver astronaut costume and hood stands in a grassy field, holding a homemade foil rocket over their shoulder, with an overcast sky in the background.
Portrait of Britain vol. 8 © Neil Bedford
An elderly man in a flat cap, tan suit, and red sweater stands outside by a rustic wooden shed, holding a cane and surrounded by green plants and blooming flowers.
Portrait of Britain vol. 8 © Niamh Shergold
Two young girls with puffy hair sit on blue chairs, holding takeout containers with food. They wear matching pink ruffled tops and black pants. A gray sheet drapes behind them, with a cardboard box partially visible to the right.
Portrait of Britain vol. 8 © Paloma Passetto De Souza
A man wearing a gray hoodie, dark pants, and white sneakers stands alone on a paved walkway holding a bouquet of pink roses. He has a backpack and is in front of a building with metal doors and overhead signage.
Portrait of Britain vol. 8 © Patrick L. Dowse
A woman with pale skin and long black hair leans against a brick wall. She wears a bright red outfit, including a sheer blouse, a leather skirt, a small hat, lace gloves, and a red handbag with a gold chain.
Portrait of Britain vol. 8 © Rebecca Zephyr Thomas
Black and white portrait of a young man with short twisted hair, holding a cross pendant in his mouth attached to a chain that wraps around his chin, wearing a light jacket over a white shirt and another chain necklace.
Portrait of Britain vol. 8 © Rikii Altamirano
A woman wearing a long, loose-fitting pink dress and matching hijab stands outdoors near a river, surrounded by greenery and bare trees. She looks thoughtfully into the distance.
Portrait of Britain vol. 8 © Ritchie Elder
A man with a beard, wearing a navy shirt and bright blue overalls with yellow straps, stands with his arms crossed and smiles confidently in front of a brick building.
Portrait of Britain vol. 8 © Ron Timehin
An older person with gray hair, wearing a bright red outfit and sunglasses, stands on a rocky beach next to a white bull terrier dog. The ocean and blue sky with clouds are in the background.
Portrait of Britain vol. 8 © Rona Bar and Ofek Avshalom
A person in a white graphic t-shirt, navy pants, and a sideways cap sits on a bench in a gym, holding a device. A wooden stool and green curtain are in the background. The scene is warmly lit.
Portrait of Britain vol. 8 © Rory Langdon-Down
A man with a running blade prosthetic on his right leg stands confidently with arms crossed in a large, empty industrial building. He wears a white long-sleeved shirt and dark shorts.
Portrait of Britain vol. 8 © Sam Riley
A person with long dreadlocks and an open mouth leans forward energetically, as if shouting or singing, while another person with dreadlocks stands in the background against a plain studio backdrop. Black and white photo.
Portrait of Britain vol. 8 © Selina Castillo-Velez
A young person in a winter coat and suit stands with hands in pockets, leaning against a rail outdoors. Large stone shapes and a brick building are in the background. The image is black and white.
Portrait of Britain vol. 8 © Simon Paul Murphy
A woman with light skin and brown hair pulled back looks off-camera. Her face has visible acne and redness. She has a slight smile and a floral tattoo is partially visible on her shoulder. The background is plain and neutral.
Portrait of Britain vol. 8 © Sophie Harris-Taylor
A young girl hugs a pregnant woman outdoors in front of an apartment building. The woman smiles, holding her belly, while the girl in a floral dress and sandals looks up at her affectionately.
Portrait of Britain vol. 8 © Stefon Grant
A woman with long braided hair, wearing a textured, ruffled blouse, rests her hands on a table and looks at the camera with a calm expression in a black and white portrait.
Portrait of Britain vol. 8 © Stephanie Siân Smith
A woman with orange and black braids and a small neck tattoo is shown in profile against a blue background, wearing a cochlear implant device on her ear.
Portrait of Britain vol. 8 © Stephen Iliffe
A woman standing barefoot on red gymnastics mats in a gym, wearing a gray tank top and sweatpants, with a tattoo on her left upper arm. She looks forward with a neutral expression. Gymnastics equipment is visible in the background.
Portrait of Britain vol. 8 © Steve Galloway
Two older men with beards stand holding hands on a front porch surrounded by potted plants, wearing suspenders and collared shirts, looking at the camera.
Portrait of Britain vol. 8 © Steve Reeves
An older man in a light gray suit, tie, sunglasses, and hat stands on a city sidewalk in front of a red and white storefront called "BILL'S." He holds a black bag and looks toward the camera.
Portrait of Britain vol. 8 © Stuart Edwards
An older couple embraces warmly in a cozy, sunlit bedroom. The woman wears a checked dress and smiles, while the man gently leans his head to hers. A wicker chair and bed are visible in the softly lit room.
Portrait of Britain vol. 8 © Suzi Darsa
A heavily tattooed young man with piercings sits smiling next to an elderly woman wearing glasses and a white cardigan. They hold hands, seated on a patterned sofa in a cozy, vintage-style living room.
Portrait of Britain vol. 8 © Tom Barrett
Two young women pose outdoors at dusk; one sits on the other’s shoulders, smiling. The woman on top wears a blue sports jersey, black shorts, and painted cheeks; the one below wears white shorts, black boots, and a sleeveless top.
Portrait of Britain vol. 8 © Tom Craig
A man with curly hair sits on a yellow toy motorcycle ride at an amusement park, looking at the camera. Colorful fairground attractions and games are visible in the background.
Portrait of Britain vol. 8 © Tom Fairhead
A person with braided hair and wearing a tan jacket is shown in profile against a plain, softly lit background. They have a calm expression and are wearing a small hoop earring.
Portrait of Britain vol. 8 © Tori Ferenc
An older woman stands by a window reading a piece of paper in a warmly lit room. A bowl of fruit and plants sit on a patterned tablecloth. A wall sign reads "Live Love Laugh." Sunlight casts soft shadows.
Portrait of Britain vol. 8 © Vivek Vadoliya
An elderly woman holds a baby on her lap, gently touching her face. Two other children, seen from behind, lean against her. They are sitting outdoors in front of dense bushes.
Portrait of Britain vol. 8 © Vivek Vadoliya
A man in a white coat stands in front of a seafood counter displaying various fresh fish and seafood on ice and lemons, with fish signs and prices above him in a market.
Portrait of Britain vol. 8 © Vladimir Student
A woman stands behind a large, irregularly shaped rock or sheet with holes, gazing to the side; her hair is blowing in the wind. The image is in black and white with a clear sky background.
Portrait of Britain vol. 8 © Wendy Carrig
A person with curly brown hair and a light complexion sits on a wooden chair in a kitchen, wearing a graphic t-shirt and a gold chain, looking directly at the camera with a neutral expression.
Portrait of Britain vol. 8 © Yvonne E. Maxwell

Alongside the digital exhibition, all the winning images, plus 100 more shortlisted ones, from the Portrait of Britain Vol. 8 competition are featured in a new photo book published by Bluecoat Press. The book is available for preorder now, starting at £27.

Image credits: Portrait of Britain Vol. 8, British Journal of Photography. All photographers are credited in the individual captions.

,
, , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
British Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 Portrait of Evicted Fox Wins 2023 British Wildlife Photography Awards
A split image: left shows two butterflies amidst green foliage, center features a fox on an urban bridge with buildings and trees, right depicts a snowy landscape with a camouflaged arctic hare. Streetwise Red Fox Portrait Wins British Wildlife Photography Awards
Stunning News Images from British Press Photo Competition
Winning Photos of the British Wildlife Photography Awards 2016
Discussion