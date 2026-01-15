These 99 Award-Winning Portraits Expertly Capture the People of Britain

The British Journal of Photography and JCDecaux UK have unveiled the winning photos of the Portrait of Britain Vol. 8 competition. The competition’s 100 winning portraits, selected from 200 shortlisted images, will appear on digital screens nationwide in the United Kingdom and be featured in a photo book.

The Portrait of Britain competition launched back in 2016, while Britons were contemplating the polarizing Brexit vote. The competition’s intention, then and now, was to showcase the many different faces and people who comprise modern Britain. The competition says this year’s winning portraits “reaffirm the award’s commitment to public space, public attention, and public storytelling.”

Now in its eighth edition, Portrait of Britain, operated by the British Journal of Photography, is the U.K.’s biggest photography exhibition. The winning images are seen by millions of people every year. This year’s competition welcomed thousands of entries. The British Journal of Photography itself is a historic force in photography, having started as a way to showcase the art of photography way back in 1854, in the medium’s earliest days. The publication also runs other well-known photo contests, including Female in Focus, OpenWalls, Portrait of Humanity, and the BJP International Photography Award.

“Photography still has the power to make statements,” explains photographer Dennis Morris, a judge for Portrait of Britain Vol. 8. Morris was joined on the jury by Rene Matić, Sophie Parker, Claire Rees, Alice Zoo, Mick Moore, Rajvi Kantaria, Tom Booth Woodger, and Vivienne Gamble.

This year’s winners showcase a diverse range of people, including fishmongers, scientists, veterans, ballerinas, farmers, and many more. Portrait subjects live all across Britain, from the southern coast to the rugged north. Keeping in the competition’s spirit, the subjects also include people born and raised in the U.K, those who arrived as children, and those who came as adults. It also includes people who arrived in the United Kingdom to escape war and conflict, as well as those who may be there only temporarily, merely passing through.

99 Winning Portraits

Alongside the digital exhibition, all the winning images, plus 100 more shortlisted ones, from the Portrait of Britain Vol. 8 competition are featured in a new photo book published by Bluecoat Press. The book is available for preorder now, starting at £27.

Image credits: Portrait of Britain Vol. 8, British Journal of Photography. All photographers are credited in the individual captions.