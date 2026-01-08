Nat Geo Photo Editor Reveals Favorite Images From Your Shot Challenge

National Geographic Your Shot is a global photography community created by Nat Geo for people passionate about wildlife photography. It provides a platform for photographers of all skill levels to share their photos, participate in assignments and challenges, get feedback, and potentially be featured by National Geographic editors.

The editors at Nat Geo have just announced their ten favorite photos from the Your Shot Picture of the Year 2025 challenge, chosen from thousands of submissions. Curated by National Geographic photo editor Anne Farrar, they range from photos taken in stunning remote locations to backyard wildlife.

“The process was both exciting and challenging,” says Farrar. “I reviewed many images and kept returning to the ones that stayed with me visually and emotionally. Each of the final images stands out for a different reason, and while it’s hard to choose a single favorite, they all have a lasting impact that continues to reveal itself over time.”

For more on this story, visit Nat Geo Pictures of the Year.