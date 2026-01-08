Nat Geo Photo Editor Reveals Favorite Images From Your Shot Challenge

Matt Growcoot
A white ermine with dark eyes and a pink nose peeks out from behind a snowbank with a blurred rocky background; a yellow National Geographic logo is in the top left corner.
This stoat in Hokkaido, Japan, emerged from a gap between the rocks slowly, as if checking that everything was still quiet. It looked at me for a second. It did not seem scared, just curious. All white in the snow, with those tiny spots on its head, it looked like a little mountain ghost. (Photo by Michel Godimus)

National Geographic Your Shot is a global photography community created by Nat Geo for people passionate about wildlife photography. It provides a platform for photographers of all skill levels to share their photos, participate in assignments and challenges, get feedback, and potentially be featured by National Geographic editors.

The editors at Nat Geo have just announced their ten favorite photos from the Your Shot Picture of the Year 2025 challenge, chosen from thousands of submissions. Curated by National Geographic photo editor Anne Farrar, they range from photos taken in stunning remote locations to backyard wildlife.

“The process was both exciting and challenging,” says Farrar. “I reviewed many images and kept returning to the ones that stayed with me visually and emotionally. Each of the final images stands out for a different reason, and while it’s hard to choose a single favorite, they all have a lasting impact that continues to reveal itself over time.”

A jaguar with a spotted coat swims in muddy water, biting down on the paw of its prey. Tall green vegetation surrounds the animal in the background.
We were on a boat on the Três Irmãos River in Encontro das Águas State Park in Brazil’s Pantanal. We were following a jaguar and her cub and they disappeared into the aquatic vegetation. Moments later, I heard the sound of a jaguar roaring in a fight. Soon after, she appeared in the river and was carrying something just below the water’s surface. I initially thought it was a caiman, but it was a yellow anaconda (Eunectes notaeus). For a few seconds, the anaconda tried to fight back, lifting its head from the water in an attempt to strike at the jaguar, but eventually the reptile was killed. (Photo by Ary Nascimento Bassous)
A dense cluster of red crabs piles atop one another on the ocean floor, with dim lighting highlighting their shells and claws. The National Geographic logo appears in the upper left corner.
On the slopes of Scripps Canyon in La Jolla, California, pelagic tuna crabs (Grimothea planipes) gather in dense, writhing masses thousands strong. Usually found offshore near Baja California, they may be pushed into San Diego’s submarine canyons by warm, El Niño-driven currents. (Photo by Jules Jacobs)
A close-up of a fly resting on a green leaf, surrounded by numerous small, bright red oval eggs scattered on the leaf's textured surface.
The delicate West Indian seagrape sawfly (Sericoceros krugii) and its vibrant eggs highlight nature’s beauty in an urban setting, reminding me of the hidden wonders that often go unnoticed in our everyday lives. I captured this image in San Juan, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Alicia Luna)
A warmly lit church sits atop a snowy hill, surrounded by dense, snow-covered forest under a blue twilight sky. A yellow National Geographic rectangle logo appears in the top left corner.
In the early morning blue hour, St. Lenart Church in Crni Vrh, Slovenia, stands like a beacon above the snow-covered landscape. Its warm lights cut through the cold, creating a perfect contrast between winter stillness and human presence. (Photo by Nina Lozej)


For more on this story, visit Nat Geo Pictures of the Year.

