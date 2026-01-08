Artist Says a Word Every Day for a Year in Fresh Take on Photo-a-Day Challenge

The photo-a-day project is a well-trodden path that’s been taken up by photographers challenging themselves to shoot every day, as well as people taking selfies every day. There have even been studies done about its benefits.

But Berlin-based graphic designer Henry Brown has put a new twist on the photo-a-day challenge by saying a word every day throughout 2025 in a thoughtful and creative video.

Recorded while going about his day-to-day business, each word Brown speaks is part of a meditation on life, ageing, and memory.

“These days, next weekend comes around before I’ve even finished processing last week, and my August is already fully booked at the start of the year,” he says over the period starting January 27 and finishing February 21.

Brown also uses clever hooks in the video, such as stating his age the day before his birthday and on his birthday. “Right now, I’m 25, 26 years old,” as the day flips over to May 18, Brown’s birthday.

“Scripting this so you could say ’25’ right before your birthday so you can immediately update to ’26’ is my favorite detail,” writes one YouTube commenter.

“Finally, someone who takes the ‘I took a photo of myself every day for…’ and gave us something deeper to think about,” adds another. “Genius video and insane dedication.”

The full transcript of what Brown says can be read below.