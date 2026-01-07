Epidemic Sound is Now Integrated Directly into Browser-Based Video Editor Elevate.io

Elevate.io, the browser-based collaborative video editor developed by Blackbird, has partnered with Epidemic Sound to bring Epidemic Sound’s music catalog to Elevate.io’s editing environment.

Once live, the partnership will allow Elevate.io users to access Epidemic Sound’s royalty-free music and sound effects without leaving the editor. Tracks can be browsed, selected, and applied directly within projects, removing the need for external downloads, manual licensing steps, or concerns around copyright claims. For creators working in teams, the integration is designed to streamline workflows while keeping the creative process fluid and uninterrupted.

“This integration will give Elevate.io users instant access to Epidemic Sound’s world-class catalog of music and sound effects within the platform’s editor, making it easier than ever to create polished, professional content and removing the stress of copyright worries or additional royalties,” Epidemic Sound and Elevate.io say in a joint statement.

Bringing Epidemic Sound’s Music Directly Into the Editor

Creator-first company Epidemic Sound has become a cornerstone of the creator economy by offering a fully rights-owned catalog of music and sound effects and by simplifying licensing for individuals, brands, and media companies. Content featuring Epidemic Sound music now generates more than three billion views per day, and the platform is trusted by global brands including GoPro, Coca-Cola, Apple, and Levi’s.

Epidemic Sound is also deeply embedded across the creator ecosystem through partnerships with artists such as Johnny Marr and integrations with platforms including YouTube, TikTok, Adobe, Canva, and DaVinci Resolve. By integrating directly into Elevate.io, Epidemic Sound’s library becomes part of the creative workflow rather than a separate step in the production process.

A Strategic Move for the Creator Economy

For Elevate.io, the addition of Epidemic Sound strengthens its ambition to lead the collaborative video editing category, a market analysts forecast could reach $4.5 billion by 2029. Blackbird Executive Chair Ian McDonough emphasized the role music plays in storytelling, describing the partnership as a way to help creators move from concept to finished video without breaking creative momentum.

“Industry analysts forecast the collaborative video editing market will reach $4.5 billion by 2029. Elevate.io aims to lead this category by bringing world class video creation tools to our customers within a single, seamless experience. Every creator knows that music not only embellishes their stories, it completes them,” says Blackbird Executive Chair, Ian McDonough.

“Partnering with Epidemic Sound to provide an integrated, fluid experience not only enhances Elevate.io’s value proposition for its users, but enables them to create, iterate and deliver professional videos while never breaking their creative flow. This partnership is also an early validation of our unique approach to collaborative video editing by the industry’s leading music and soundtrack service for creators and brands.”

From Epidemic Sound’s perspective, the integration aligns with its mission to remove friction from content creation. Chief Product Officer Sam Hall noted that embedding music discovery and licensing directly into production tools allows creators to focus on storytelling rather than rights management. Together, Elevate.io and Epidemic Sound are positioning collaborative, browser-based video creation as a more seamless and complete creative experience.

The integration is scheduled to roll out before the end of the first quarter of 2026 and marks another step in Elevate.io’s strategy of rapid platform iteration focused on professional creators and collaborative teams.

Image credits: Elevate.io, Epidemic Sound