SmallRig’s Latest Is a Tiny $89 Wireless Microphone System

SmallRig has expanded its compact audio solutions lineup with the introduction of the S70 wireless microphone, designed for content creators, streamers, and professionals seeking studio-grade sound in a portable package.

The new SmallRig S70 aims to compete directly with compact wireless systems such as the DJI Mic Mini and Insta360 Mic Air, offering a combination of professional tuning, long battery life, and flexible recording options for just $90.

Studio-Grade Audio in a Compact Package

The S70 wireless microphone is tuned by Grammy Award-winning engineer Luca Bignardi and features nine professional EQ presets optimized for vocals, instruments, and general content creation. Its 360° audio capture system operates at 48 kHz/24-bit resolution with a maximum sound pressure level of 120 dB and a signal-to-noise ratio of 70 dB, promising clear and highly detailed recordings. Built-in automatic limiting and three levels of noise reduction help prevent clipping and reduce environmental interference, making it effective in indoor, outdoor, and noisy settings, such as airports and public spaces.

Design, Build, and Handling

SmallRig designed the S70 to be sleek, discreet, and portable. The microphone features a metallic body with a slim 0.35-inch (8.8 millimeter) mic head and weighs just 5.7 ounces (162 grams), making it lightweight enough for vlogging or on-camera use without distraction. Its logo-free design and eight color options allow it to blend into outfits or camera rigs, while the robust metallic finish ensures durability. The system includes two transmitters, a camera receiver, a Type-C receiver, two windscreens, a USB-C charging cable, a 3.5mm TRS audio cable, a carry case, and a charging case.

The S70 supports three recording modes: mono, stereo, and safety track. Safety track mode records a -6 dB backup track to prevent clipping during sudden loud peaks, providing an added layer of protection for live recordings or performances. The microphone features five gain levels for camera connections and three for smartphones, allowing creators to quickly match the input to their device. Physical controls include buttons for noise reduction and recording, and settings can be further adjusted through the SmallGoGo companion app, giving users complete control over EQ, gain, and channel selection.

Battery life is rated at up to 40 hours, enabling extended recording sessions without interruption. Wireless transmission is stable up to 984 feet (300 meters) in open environments, supported by anti-interference technology for reliable performance in outdoor or complex setups. The compact receivers and small transmitters ensure that users can move freely on set while maintaining professional-quality audio capture.

How It Compares

The SmallRig S70 positions itself as a lightweight, professional alternative to other compact wireless systems. Compared with the DJI Mic Mini, the S70 is slightly lighter at 5.7 ounces (162 grams) versus 7.7 ounces (220 grams), while offering a similar 48 kHz/24-bit audio resolution, 120 dB SPL handling, and 984-foot transmission range. Unlike some competitors, the S70 includes multiple physical controls, a USB-C charging and firmware interface, and nine built-in EQ presets calibrated by a Grammy Award-winning engineer. Its combination of portability, feature set, and price point gives creators an affordable option for high-quality, on-the-go audio capture.

Pricing and Availability

The SmallRig S70 wireless microphone is priced at $90 USD, available now via SmallRig’s official store and authorized retailers.

Image credits: SmallRig