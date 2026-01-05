Craig, the Photographer-Favorite ‘Super Tusker’ African Elephant, Has Passed Away

Craig, widely considered one of the most photographed elephants in the world, died over the weekend at 54 years old. Tributes have poured in from many wildlife and nature photographers who captured Craig’s portrait during his long life. Craig, a “super tusker” elephant, was much more than a wonderful elephant; he was a symbol for wildlife conservation in his native Kenya and beyond.

Craig lived in Amboseli National Park, a protected habitat in southern Kenya and a frequent destination for safari tourists and wildlife photographers.

“Craig, the legendary super tusker famed for its immense, ground-sweeping tusks and calm, dignified presence, passed on at the age of 54,” the Kenya Wildlife Services said in a statement. The wildlife services added that Craig died of natural causes.

“Super tusker” elephants are vanishing quickly. They are a special type of elephant with tusks that weigh over 100 pounds (more than 45 kilograms) each. A “super tusk” is not simply due to being large and old, but is the result of a rare genetic trait. “Super tusker” elephants are stunning, powerful creatures with a distinct appearance, making them not only a favorite subject of photographers but also a prized target for poachers. “Super tusker” elephants like Craig require significant protection to survive.

Craig was widely considered special not only for his magnificent appearance and massive tusks, but also for his calm and gentle demeanor. Many world-famous photographers connected with Craig and are reeling from his loss.

Italian wildlife photographer Federico Veronesi, whose book “Walk the Earth” focuses exclusively on vanishing “super tusker” African elephants, commented on Craig’s loss on Instagram.

“Terrible loss today of our beloved Craig (1972-2026), the most gentle and trusting great tusker ever. He died in peace, looked after by rangers and the Maasai community he shared the land with. It will be difficult to fill the void he leaves behind,” Veronesi wrote.

“While he roams again on the eternal plains in the sky with his friend Tim, we have to make sure we keep on protecting our heaven here on earth,” the photographer continued.

Famous nature photographers and husband-and-wife duo Paul Nicklen and Cristina Mittermeier also released a joint statement on Craig’s passing.

“[Cristina] and I are heartbroken to hear that Craig, the legendary tusker of Amboseli, has passed after a long and beautiful life on the savannah. At well over 50, he was a wise and beloved patriarch, a constant presence that shaped one of Kenya’s most iconic landscapes. Protected by the local community lands and the national park, Craig lived as an old bull should: foraging in the shade, taking dust baths, and curiously observing the stream of parkgoers, rangers, and photographers who traveled from across the world just to be near him. It was an honor to meet him, if even for a few brief days, and a comfort to know he will be deeply missed by the countless lives he touched over the decades. Rest well, Tembo King,” Nicklen wrote.

Coincidentally, Craig, the elephant, was featured on the cover of the most recent issue of the revived Outdoor Photographer magazine. The stunning cover image seen below was captured by wildlife photographer Nili Gudhka, who reflected on Craig’s passing on Instagram.

“It’s taken me a while to write this. As I went through my photos of Craig while preparing this post, I was filled with mixed emotions. It’s absolutely heartbreaking to hear about the passing of Craig, one of the most iconic elephants in the world. Losing a super tusker like him is an immense loss,” Gudhka wrote. “But alongside the sadness, I also feel gratitude. Gratitude in knowing that Craig passed away from natural causes. Gratitude in knowing that he felt safe and comfortable around humans. He shared his home with the Maasai community of Amboseli, people who saw him as one of their own.”

Gudhka describes Craig as “the guardian of Amboseli” and says she will always remember him for his “grace and patience.”

While Craig’s loss leaves an immense void, it is vital to remember that Craig was able to live a complete life in nature because of the hard work and dedication of countless people in Kenya. There may not be an elephant quite like Craig, but there are many elephants who deserve the same level of care and protection as Craig received. The “super tusker” elephant is fading, but these wonderful animals still have a chance. Craig was an inspiration to many, and his legacy will live on forever.

Image credits: Featured photo by Nili Gudhka (@thejunglechic)