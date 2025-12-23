If You’re Traveling to Mexico, Beware of the Camera Tax at the Border

A little-known tax law in Mexico has the potential to trip up photographers visiting the country if they are carrying more than two cameras or even lenses.

Many photographers have doubtless traveled to the country with more than two cameras and been fine. But the nature of the law is arbitrary and photographers who get tripped up by it feel like they have been scammed.

“I got stung by a customs thing where, because I had an extra camera, they got me for about $350 worth of tax,” Formula One photographer Kym Illman explains about his recent trip to Mexico for the Grand Prix.

The money that Illman paid is not a deposit but a tax. Cabo Private Guide, a dive center based in Cabo San Lucas, explains that any extra equipment above the allotted amount is considered a temporary import regardless of the purpose.

“The problem arises in the arbitrary nature of enforcement, wherein some travelers (with the same equipment) pass through without any issues while others are charged a hefty fee,” explains Laura Tyrrell.

The problem is particularly acute for underwater photographers who travel to Mexico for its beautiful waters. Cabo Private Guide notes that underwater camera housings should be exempt, but it’s a gray area and a customs officer may decide to charge tax on it.

The tax seems to vary between 16% and 19%. In one Reddit post from two years ago, a Sony Alpha user said they arrived in Mexico with a Sony Alpha 7R V and three lenses. A customs officer said that because the photographer had three lenses, two of them had to be taxed.

“They wanted to charge 19% of the cost of the lenses (we’re talking 24-70mm 2.8 GM II, 35mm 1.4 GM, Sigma 85mm 1.4 DG DN),” writes the Redditor. “Managed to talk them down to just $200 which still felt like highway robbery but with a baby waiting after a long flight, I didn’t have the energy to make my case anymore.”

How to Avoid Paying Camera Customs Tax in Mexico

While screening is random, Cabo Private Guide advises possible workarounds including splitting camera gear across multiple bags, avoiding using obvious professional camera bags such as Pelican cases, and declaring the equipment as “personal use.”

There is also something called an ATA Carnet, which is an international customs document that allows for the temporary import/export of professional equipment.

Mexico accepts an ATA Carnet at all entry points, so if you would rather stay 100% above board, then this is the best way to go — but it does cost money. The United States Council for International Business (USCIB) has appointed two independent Carnet service providers: Boomerang Carnets and Roanoke Trades.