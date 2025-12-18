This iPhone Case Has a Screen So You Can Shoot Selfies With the Rear Cameras

Jeremy Gray

A woman with short, wavy hair and a black sleeveless top holds up a smartphone with a circular display on the back showing her own image, as if taking a selfie.

Despite Apple’s impressive and successful efforts to give the iPhone 17 series of smartphones a much better front-facing camera, some iPhone 17 Pro users would still prefer to use their device’s rear cameras. However, this has the drawback of not allowing you to see how a photo looks. Selfix, “the ultimate selfie case for iPhone,” aims to overcome this limitation.

The primary draw of the Selfix case for iPhone 17 Pro is its 1.6-inch circular AMOLED touchscreen. The resolution is fairly low, just 480 x 480 pixels, but it enables a second screen experience thanks to the USB-C port’s DisplayPort Alt Mode. As The Verge notes, the case does draw a bit of extra power from the phone, but the screen can be turned off via a button on the case.

A hand holds a smartphone with a beige case displaying a small circular screen on the back, showing two women smiling and making peace signs for a selfie.
The Selfix case for iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max includes a rear AMOLED touchscreen that photographers can use to frame selfies captured using the better, bigger rear cameras.

Dockcase, the company behind Selfix, remarks that the case’s rear screen means users can capture selfies with any of the iPhone 17 Pro series’ trio of 48-megapixel rear cameras, including the main and ultra-wide cameras. While the new front-facing camera is excellent, it tops out at just 18 megapixels of resolution and has a smaller sensor and lens than the rear camera modules.

Comparison image showing two selfies: one using a rear camera with a visible phone attachment, and one using a front camera. Feature lists below highlight differences in photo quality, zoom, and control between the two methods.

The rear screen is not the only trick up the Selfix case’s sleeve. There is also a hidden microSD card slot inside the case, accessible only when the iPhone is not inside. Using this card slot, people can expand the storage of their device — again thanks to the USB-C connection — by up to two additional terabytes.

Two smartphones display a group selfie at the beach. The phone on the left shows the photo in a small circular rear screen; the phone on the right shows the same image on its main screen. Three friends are smiling and posing.

The Selfix case for iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max will be available in three colors: Oat White, Blush Pink, and Midnight Black. The case will launch first on Kickstarter at discounted prices, and the eventual full retail price is expected to start at $99. Dockcase says the Kickstarter campaign should begin in February or March 2026, per The Verge. Prospective buyers can sign up to stay notified on the Selfix case website. There is no word yet on a Selfix case for non-iPhone 17 Pro devices.

Image credits: Selfix

Discussion