This iPhone Case Has a Screen So You Can Shoot Selfies With the Rear Cameras

Despite Apple’s impressive and successful efforts to give the iPhone 17 series of smartphones a much better front-facing camera, some iPhone 17 Pro users would still prefer to use their device’s rear cameras. However, this has the drawback of not allowing you to see how a photo looks. Selfix, “the ultimate selfie case for iPhone,” aims to overcome this limitation.

The primary draw of the Selfix case for iPhone 17 Pro is its 1.6-inch circular AMOLED touchscreen. The resolution is fairly low, just 480 x 480 pixels, but it enables a second screen experience thanks to the USB-C port’s DisplayPort Alt Mode. As The Verge notes, the case does draw a bit of extra power from the phone, but the screen can be turned off via a button on the case.

Dockcase, the company behind Selfix, remarks that the case’s rear screen means users can capture selfies with any of the iPhone 17 Pro series’ trio of 48-megapixel rear cameras, including the main and ultra-wide cameras. While the new front-facing camera is excellent, it tops out at just 18 megapixels of resolution and has a smaller sensor and lens than the rear camera modules.

The rear screen is not the only trick up the Selfix case’s sleeve. There is also a hidden microSD card slot inside the case, accessible only when the iPhone is not inside. Using this card slot, people can expand the storage of their device — again thanks to the USB-C connection — by up to two additional terabytes.

The Selfix case for iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max will be available in three colors: Oat White, Blush Pink, and Midnight Black. The case will launch first on Kickstarter at discounted prices, and the eventual full retail price is expected to start at $99. Dockcase says the Kickstarter campaign should begin in February or March 2026, per The Verge. Prospective buyers can sign up to stay notified on the Selfix case website. There is no word yet on a Selfix case for non-iPhone 17 Pro devices.

Image credits: Selfix