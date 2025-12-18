These Are the Winners of the Huge, Annual $67,500 Photography Grant

The winners of the annual W. Eugene Smith Grant in Humanistic Photography — one of the largest grants in support of the photographic arts that opened for entries in July — have been announced and the winner is Palestinian-American Maen Hammond, for his project Amira’s Castle, an ongoing exploration of his grandparents’ lives and his own documentation of the Palestinian present.

The W. Eugene Smith Grant in Humanistic Photography is now in its 46th year and has awarded more than $1.4 million over that time to photographers whose past work and proposed projects follow in the tradition of W. Eugene Smith’s career as a photographic essayist.

“We continue to be impressed and amazed at the quality of entries we receive each year, and the incredibly diverse stories photographers are sharing with the world,” Scott Thode, president of the W. Eugene Smith Memorial Fund, says. “It is the continued generosity of our longtime donors including the Phillip and Edith Leonian Foundation, Joy of Giving Something, Earth Vision Institute, the John and Anne Duffy Foundation, and PhotoWings, which allow us to provide funding for these incredible stories.”

This year, the Grant saw 657 entries representing 74 countries. The annual awards are divided into six grants, each worth a considerable sum. The main grant is $30,000, there are two finalists of $10,000 each, two student grants of $5,000 each, and the Howard Chapnick Grant of $7,500.

Below, each caption is provided by the photographer.

Winner – $30,000 Award

Maen Hammad received the $30,000 W. Eugene Smith Grant in Humanistic Photography for his project, Amira’s Castle. At its center are three threads – his grandfather Mohammad’s revolutionary archive, his grandmother Amira’s daily practice of tending to the land they reclaimed, and his own documentation of the struggle unfolding today. Together they form a dialogue across time, drawing the archive and the land into conversation—and pressing Maen to confront what his responsibility is in carrying those legacies forward today.

“This project is profoundly personal, yet collective,” Maen says of his project. “It is a story about my grandparents, the small piece of land they returned to, and my people’s ongoing struggle for liberation. In the face of decades of erasure that have failed to unmake us, carrying this archive into the present through images is a responsibility I hold deeply.”

Finalists – $10,000 Award

Rena Effendi from Turkey was awarded the Finalist award of $10,000 for her work, The Shrinking Sea, which traces changes along the Caspian Sea, including pollution and drying reed beds, as well as other losses scientists believe may be irreversible.

Stefanos Paikos (Berlin / Athens) also received a $10,000 Finalist grant for his story, Reaching for Dusk: Mbeubeuss, which chronicles Mbeubeuss, a massive open-air landfill on the outskirts of Dakar, Senegal. It has become an unlikely waypoint on the journey toward Europe. Some are fleeing political instability, others the impossibility of making a living.

Student Grant Winners – $5,000 Awards

Mumin Gul (Kashmir) is one of this year’s Smith Student grant recipients and attends Pathshala South Asian Media Institute in Bangladesh. His project, Silent Whispers, is primarily based in Indian-administered Kashmir. It is a visual exploration of the nuances of the Kashmir conflict and daily realities of ordinary Kashmiris.

Shubhadeep Mukherjee (New Delhi) is a student at Jamia Millia Islamia University in India. His project, Smells Like Home, is inspired by his father’s journey as a 5-year- old from then-East Pakistan to India after Indian Independence in 1947. Smells Like Home is Shubhadeep’s personal narrative that explores the concept of ‘Home’ from the perspective of childhood.

Howard Chapnick Grant – $7,500 Award

Uvas y Hojas, a cultural center and the only bookstore in El Pescadero, Baja California Sur, is the recipient of this year’s ($7,500) Howard Chapnick grant. What began in 2021 as a small gathering of eight photographers in a walkway has blossomed into a vital community hub. Their monthly event, Foto Viernes, now brings together the work of a dedicated group of 22 local photographers, aged 16 to 80, to share and present free workshops for the public on everything from composition to visual storytelling.

They have cultivated a thriving arts scene from the ground up, and with this grant, they aim to channel their community’s creative energy toward a pressing local issue. Uvas y Hojas is run and operated by Sandra Reyna, Dominic Bracco II, and Paco Oropeza.

“This funding not only directly supports our students and provides access to essential creative resources but also allows us to invest in the infrastructure of our space,” Sandra Reyna says. “This will strengthen our ability to continue this work long-term, giving us the confidence to build upon the foundation we have laid over the last five years, and ensure that the crucial issues our community faces are addressed.”

Image credits: Photographs provided courtesy of the W. Eugene Smith Fund