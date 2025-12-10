Previously Unseen Photographs of Marilyn Monroe Published for First Time

A new book Dear Marilyn: The Unseen Letters and Photographs reveals a collection of long-lost photographs of Marilyn Monroe and explores the photographer behind some of her most iconic images.

Photographer Sam Shaw, who died in 1999, produced many of Monroe’s most defining images, including the wind-blown scene from The Seven Year Itch. The photograph from that moment remains one of the widely recognized and influential images on Monroe to this day.

Shaw began his photography career in the 1940s with Collier’s magazine, photographing the everyday life of ordinary people. He traveled the USA creating reportages on such subjects as jazz musicians in New Orleans, farmers and coal miners in West Virginia, WWII, and the burlesque, before going on to work with film studios in New York, Los Angeles and Europe as a stills photographer. He became a close friend of Monroe in the early 1950s, soon serving as her de facto personal photographer. Their collaboration lasted until her death and played a significant role in shaping the visual legacy associated with her.

Following Shaw’s death, his family discovered a substantial archive of previously unseen photographs of Monroe, letters between the pair as well as journals, and drawings. These materials form the basis of Dear Marilyn: The Unseen Letters and Photographs, published by ACC Art Books. Long believed lost, the photographs and documents provide new insight into Monroe’s life and offer a behind-the-scenes record of her work and friendship with Shaw.

The book draws on Shaw’s personal correspondence and diary entries, as well as digitally remastered photographs sourced from 1950s archival material. The collection includes behind-the-scenes images from the filming of The Seven Year Itch, including the “subway grate” series, along with candid photographs of Monroe at home in New York and at the beach in Amagansett. Many of these pictures have never been published. As the world revisits Monroe’s legacy on the centenary of her birth, Dear Marilyn: The Unseen Letters and Photographs offers new context for her career and public image through material created by one of her closest professional partners.

Dear Marilyn: The Unseen Letters and Photographs is published by ACC Books.