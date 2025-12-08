15 Inspiring Photos From Northern Lights Photographer of the Year 2025

Jeremy Gray

Split image: On the left, green northern lights swirl above jagged mountains reflected in a calm lake; on the right, green aurora lights dance above a large iceberg under a starry night sky.

Capture the Atlas has unveiled the winners of its eighth annual Northern Lights Photographer of the Year contest, and the 15 award-winning photos below are as beautiful as they are inspiring.

This year’s winning photos showcase the beautiful Northern (and Southern) Lights in stunning locations around the world, including classic locales such as Iceland, Norway, Finland, and Greenland, as well as the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The 25 featured photos, all of which can be seen on Capture the Atlas, were captured by photographers from 15 different countries.

In 2025, photographers were treated to some truly excellent auroral displays thanks to heightened solar cycle activity. While the solar maximum has now passed its peak, geomagnetic activity remained electric, producing many powerful storms that illuminated the skies far beyond the Earth’s polar regions.

Dan Zafra, talented photographer and the founder of Capture the Atlas hopes that this year’s collection of award-winning Northern Lights photos will inspire other photographers to venture out and capture the aurora for themselves.

“Prepare to embark on a journey that will take you from Arctic fjords to Antarctic latitudes; from volcanic coastlines and glacial lagoons to forests, mountains, and remote islands where both the Aurora Borealis and Australis illuminated the night in all their glory,” Zafra says.

A person is rappelling inside a circular glacier cave, silhouetted against a starry sky with pink and purple aurora lights. The icy cave walls are blue and textured, framing the vibrant night sky.
Photographer Tori Harp captured this incredible shot in Aoraki/Mount Cook National Park in New Zealand. ‘Glaciers are a very dynamic environment, so I kept going back to monitor the changes of this moulin over the 8-month period. As the opening of the cave formed, I envisioned setting up a night shot with my friend abseiling down the mouth of the cave with New Zealand’s amazing starry sky in the background. One magical night, everything finally came together! To my surprise, the Aurora Australis also lit up the sky.’ | ‘Lights & Ice’ by Tori Harp. Capture the Altas Northern Lights Photographer of the Year 2025
Colorful aurora borealis with vibrant green, purple, and pink streaks lights up the night sky above snow-capped mountains and a calm body of water reflecting the lights.
‘For me, Northern Lights photography is always about capturing unique moments; snapshots of this rare natural phenomenon. This is why I never use very long exposures,’ says photographer Vincent Beudez. ‘I took this photograph on October 20, 2025, near Tromso, Norway. A few seconds before capturing this scene, there was a ‘wall’ containing colored layers — green and red — not uncommon during a substorm. But it suddenly became unstructured when a dancing corona appeared above it. I’ve seen plenty of aurora shows in my life, but nothing like this. And it happened in a location I’ve always wanted to photograph. It’s all about perseverance!’ | ‘Arctic Rain’ by Vincent Beudez. Capture the Atlas Northern Lights Photographer of the Year 2025.
A person holding a flashlight stands on rocky terrain by a calm lake, beneath a vibrant, multicolored aurora borealis arching across a starry night sky with mountains in the background.
Giulio Cobianchi captured this incredible 360° panorama in Lofoten, Norway. The photographer says autumn is the best time to capture both the Milky Way arc and the aurora borealis, and Cobianchi nailed it. ‘The intense Northern Lights and the bright moonlight softened the Milky Way, but the combination of all these elements in the Arctic sky felt absolutely magical — just as the Lofoten Islands always do.’ | ‘Essence of the Arctic Night’ by Giulio Cobianchi. Capture the Atlas Northern Lights Photographer of the Year 2025.
Snow-covered trees stand in a snowy landscape under a vivid, green and purple aurora borealis illuminating the night sky, with stars scattered above.
‘This night was truly unforgettable. Capturing the famous frozen trees of Riisitunturi beneath the Northern Lights had been a dream for years,’ says photographer Nikki Born. | ‘Frozen Silence Beneath the Lights’ by Nikki Born. Capture the Atlas Northern Lights Photographer of the Year 2025.
Green Northern Lights dance in the night sky above jagged mountains, reflecting vividly in a calm lake below, with grassy banks and a few distant lights on the left.
Photographer Pablo Ruiz calls this shot one of the most challenging aurora panoramas he’s ever captured. ‘Capturing a panorama with reflections and auroras that move so quickly is quite difficult. It was the photograph of my dreams, so I arrived in the afternoon to prepare the angles and options for the night. Clear skies and very little wind looked perfect for capturing reflections in the different pools,’ Ruiz explains. The wind died down at the perfect moment, and he was able to achieve his ‘dream photograph.’ | ‘Sueños en Eystrahorn’ by Pablo Ruiz. Capture the Atlas Northern Lights Photographer of the Year 2025.
A large iceberg floats in calm water under a clear night sky, illuminated by vivid green aurora borealis lights swirling above. Snow-covered land is visible in the background.
‘Behind every image lies a deliberate process — a fusion of coordination, timing, and technical precision carried out from a ship navigating some of the harshest conditions on Earth. Photographing the aurora over the ice is never about luck; it’s the result of preparation, teamwork, and experience. From the ship’s bridge to the camera deck, every movement is carefully planned to give the lights their best possible stage,’ says Virgil Reglioni. This incredible shot was the result of careful planning and extensive teamwork. | ‘Twisting Turn’ by Virgil Reglioni. Capture the Atlas Northern Lights Photographer of the Year 2025.
A comet streaks across a starry night sky above a forested island, with vibrant green and yellow auroras reflected on a calm, partially frozen lake in the foreground.
Petr Horálek’s incredible shot combines a comet, C/2025 A6, and a brilliant aurora. ‘The comet was so bright that we could see it with our naked eyes, even when it was very low on the horizon,’ Horálek explains. ‘Capturing two stunning natural phenomena in one shot was an exhilarating experience.’ | ‘Aurora Comet Lemmon’ by Petr Horálek. Capture the Atlas Northern Lights Photographer of the Year 2025.
The vibrant green, pink, and purple lights of the Northern Lights illuminate the night sky above a mountain, waterfall, and calm lake in a snowy Icelandic landscape.
Roi Levi’s stunning shot, captured on March 21, 2025, is a 21-frame 360° panorama captured at Iceland’s famous Kirkjufell. ‘Kirkjufell is one of Iceland’s most iconic mountains, and witnessing the aurora here was a one-of-a-kind experience. With the Kirkjufellsfoss waterfalls in the foreground, this image is a dynamic representation of the sweeping auroral corona,’ Levi says. | ‘Corona Blast Aurora Geomagnetic Storm’ by Roi Levi. Capture the Atlas Northern Lights Photographer of the Year 2025.
Green and yellow northern lights (aurora borealis) stretch across a starry night sky above a cloudy, dark landscape. Subtle hints of red and purple blend with the vibrant aurora colors.
Commercial pilot Ralf Rohner captured this unusual aurora photo at 35,000 feet above Earth’s surface, flying above Hudson Bay, Canada. | ‘Speechless’ by Ralf Rohner. Capture the Atlas Northern Lights Photographer of the Year 2025.
Bright green and turquoise northern lights dance in the night sky above a forest and a calm lake, reflecting the vivid colors on the water’s surface.
Mari Jääskeläinen captured this vibrant photo right near their home in Finland. ‘In my mind, I imagine the Northern Lights creating a clear, bright green spiral to the northern sky, just above the trees, so the foreground would fit perfectly into the frame. I couldn’t believe my eyes when the auroral arc started taking the exact shape I had only dreamed about for so long! Perfect reminder of how beautiful these subtle auroras can be!’ | ‘The Northern Crown’ by Mari Jääskeläinen. Capture the Atlas Northern Lights Photographer of the Year 2025.
Large glowing rocks on a sandy beach under a vibrant aurora borealis, with green and pink lights in the night sky and a silhouette of trees on the left.
Andres Papp captured this neon-infused photo in Estonia using a 365nm UV flashlight, which ‘made the minerals pop and added the surreal glow you see in the image.’ Papp says: ‘The challenge was balancing everything — an exposure of about 5 seconds to keep the aurora structure sharp and managing the UV spill so it didn’t look artificial. What keeps me coming back to Northern Lights photography is this mix of science and magic: you study forecasts and KP indices, but the real reward is when the sky does something unexpected, and you’re prepared to capture it in a single, colorful frame.’ | ‘Neon Nightfall’ by Andres Papp. Capture the Atlas Northern Lights Photographer of the Year 2025.
Bright pink and yellow aurora lights illuminate the night sky above two large rock formations in the ocean, with starry sky and colorful reflections on the water's surface.
Jeff Cullen almost gave up on this photo. The conditions weren’t coming together, but then, suddenly, the clouds started to clear, and the auroras picked up. When they died back down, Cullen packed up to leave, but then, voila, a beautiful display erupted. ‘This image shows the magic that happened that night; I was absolutely amazed and astounded that such a weak aurora forecast brought me such a brilliant show.’ | ‘Gibson Steps Aurora’ by Jeff Cullen. Capture the Atlas Northern Lights Photographer of the Year 2025.
Colorful aurora lights in red, pink, and green hues illuminate the night sky above a coastal landscape with rocky cliffs, sea stacks, calm water, and distant mountains under a starry sky.
Daniel Mickleson captured this rare event in Taranaki, New Zealand, showing vivid curtains of pink lighting up the night sky above rock formations known as the ‘Three Sisters.’ ‘After capturing my first aurora during the May 2024 storm, I was hooked. Travelling several hours from my home to this special location, I hoped the forecasts would be correct. Even with a near–full moon, the powerful display shone across the sky. I could see the beams dancing overhead — a truly spectacular sight.’ | ‘Guardians of the Aurora’ by Daniel Mickleson. Capture the Atlas Northern Lights Photographer of the Year 2025.
A statue overlooks a coastal landscape with cliffs and sea under a vibrant aurora, featuring green and pink lights illuminating the night sky above the shoreline.
‘I was overjoyed to capture this otherworldly Northern Lights display on the rugged Ceredigion coast of West Wales. The village of Llangrannog is not known for its celestial displays; it is better known for its beach, dramatic cliffs, and the statue of St. Crannog, who stands watch over the shoreline,’ says photographer Mathew Browne. Auroras in Wales are unusual, and the photographer notes that success relies on preparation and, ‘of course, a bit of luck.’ | ‘Llangrannog Aurora’ by Mathew Browne. Capture the Atlas Northern Lights Photographer of the Year 2025.

The other 10 beautiful aurora photos from Northern Lights Photographer of the Year 2025 contest are available to view on Capture the Atlas.

Image credits: Capture the Atlas. Individual photographers are credited in the captions.

