15 Inspiring Photos From Northern Lights Photographer of the Year 2025

Capture the Atlas has unveiled the winners of its eighth annual Northern Lights Photographer of the Year contest, and the 15 award-winning photos below are as beautiful as they are inspiring.

This year’s winning photos showcase the beautiful Northern (and Southern) Lights in stunning locations around the world, including classic locales such as Iceland, Norway, Finland, and Greenland, as well as the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The 25 featured photos, all of which can be seen on Capture the Atlas, were captured by photographers from 15 different countries.

In 2025, photographers were treated to some truly excellent auroral displays thanks to heightened solar cycle activity. While the solar maximum has now passed its peak, geomagnetic activity remained electric, producing many powerful storms that illuminated the skies far beyond the Earth’s polar regions.

Dan Zafra, talented photographer and the founder of Capture the Atlas hopes that this year’s collection of award-winning Northern Lights photos will inspire other photographers to venture out and capture the aurora for themselves.

“Prepare to embark on a journey that will take you from Arctic fjords to Antarctic latitudes; from volcanic coastlines and glacial lagoons to forests, mountains, and remote islands where both the Aurora Borealis and Australis illuminated the night in all their glory,” Zafra says.

The other 10 beautiful aurora photos from Northern Lights Photographer of the Year 2025 contest are available to view on Capture the Atlas.

Image credits: Capture the Atlas. Individual photographers are credited in the captions.