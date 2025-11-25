597-Foot Photo Elevator in Bali Torn Down After Outcry From Locals

A controversial glass elevator built as a photo attraction for tourists has been cancelled mid-way through construction and is set for demolition following widespread criticism.

Construction of the 597-foot-tall cliffside elevator at Kelingking Beach in Bali, Indonesia, began in 2023. The site, famous for its dramatic scenery, attracts photo-seeking tourists from around the globe. Officially called the Kelingking Glass Elevator Project, the structure was designed to offer safer access from the top of the cliff—nicknamed the “T-Rex” for its distinctive shape—to the beach below, while also providing dedicated photo stops every 65.5 feet along the elevator. These photo stops on the ticketed Kelingking Glass Elevator Project were intended to offer unique vantage points for visitors seeking distinctive pictures.

Photographs and footage of the first elevator shafts cutting through the iconic cliff quickly circulated on social media, drawing backlash from both locals and tourists. Many argued that the elevator damaged the area’s natural beauty and could accelerate erosion.

Following this outcry, Bali Governor Wayan Koster announced on Sunday that the Kelingking Glass Elevator Project would be demolished. He cited multiple planning violations “relating to spatial planning, permits, environmental law, licensing, and culture-based tourism” for the reasons behind the cancellation.

Despite the structure being approximately 70 percent complete, the governor gave the company behind the project, PT Indonesia Kaishi Tourism Property Investment Development Group, six months to remove all structures related to the elevator.

Despite Governor Koster’s demand that the natural scenery of cliffside be restored, reports by local news outlet The Bali Sun indicate that the construction of the glass elevator has already caused some irreversible damage to the cliffside, one of Bali’s most recognized natural landmarks.

For many years, Kelingking Beach was known mainly to locals and a small number of adventurous visitors. Access involved a steep, informal trail that ran directly down the cliff. By 2018, the area had become a major draw for photo-seeking tourists after its cliffside “T-Rex” shape went viral on Instagram and travel blogs, leading to a sharp increase in visitor numbers.

In a previous media release, PT Indonesia Kaishi Tourism Property Investment Development Group said that “the construction of the ‘world’s first cliffside sightseeing elevator’ perfectly solved this problem” experienced by photo-seeking tourists and would create an “experiential travel experience.”