Celebrated Photographer Joel Meyerowitz Receives Outstanding Contribution to Photography Award

Jeremy Gray

A split image: on the left, an older man with a bald head and scarf looks at the camera; on the right, classic cars are parked outside a retro Dairy Land diner at sunset with a Coca-Cola sign visible.

The World Photography Organization and the Sony World Photography Awards have announced that acclaimed photographer Joel Meyerowitz will receive the Outstanding Contribution to Photography Award at the Sony World Photography Awards 2026.

Born in New York City in 1938, Meyerowitz studied painting and medical drawing at Ohio State University before starting his career as an advertising art director. Inspired by watching photographer Robert Frank shoot an advertising campaign for him in 1962, Meyerowitz quit his job and began taking pictures, heading out into the streets with a borrowed camera and a couple of rolls of color film. This proved to be a fateful decision, propelling Meyerowitz toward a long, exceptional career in photography.

An older, bald man with a serious expression, wearing a dark jacket and a light gray scarf, stands against a plain, softly lit background.
Portrait of Joel Meyerowitz

Over the years, Meyerowitz’s work has been featured in over 350 exhibitions at renowned museums and galleries worldwide, and his photographs have been published in nearly 60 monographs.

A person stands barefoot on a beach in front of the ocean, wearing a black and white vertically striped sleeveless jumpsuit. Their arms are behind their back, and the sky is clear.
© Joel Meyerowitz, Darrell, Provincetown, Massachusetts, 1983
Two women sit on a mat next to their bicycles, having a picnic in a park. People walk and stand nearby, and trees and grass surround the scene on a sunny day.
© Joel Meyerowitz, Central Park, New York City, 1963

“I am honored to be selected as this year’s Outstanding Contribution to Photography recipient,” Meyerowitz says. “The photographs I have made over the years show the world as I see it, and the moments of beauty, humor and fun that can be found everywhere, if we take the opportunity to look. I hope this exhibition will encourage visitors to look again at their surroundings and engage with all of the life that unfolds around them.”

Meyerowitz’s work, which spans both color and black-and-white photography, is celebrated for its depth, masterful framing, and pointed storytelling. From fast-paced street photography to vast seascapes, his subjects are diverse and wide-ranging. Among Meyerowitz’s most powerful works is his series documenting work at Ground Zero following the 9/11 terrorist attacks. In recent years, his self-portraits have also earned acclaim.

A person in a blue marching band uniform sits on a stoop holding sheet music, gesturing outward. A large brass sousaphone rests on the sidewalk nearby, and a child is partially visible on the right.
© Joel Meyerowitz, New York City, 1963
A retro Dairy Land diner glows with yellow lights at dusk, featuring a large Coca-Cola sign and a menu board. Classic cars are parked outside under a pink and blue sky.
© Joel Meyerowitz, Dairy Land, Provincetown, Massachusetts, 1976

The photographer was among the first to fully embrace color photography, helping bring the medium more attention and acceptance in the broader photographic space. The Sony World Photography Awards notes that Meyerowitz was instrumental in helping establish color photography as a form of fine art.

As part of Meyerowitz’s award, a special retrospective of his work will be shown at the Sony World Photography Awards 2026 exhibition at Somerset House in London. The exhibition will feature Meyerowitz’s photos alongside the video and audio installations created in collaboration with award-winning filmmaker Chris Ryan. The exhibition will feature Meyerowitz’s very early street photography through his most recent works.

A black-and-white photo of a busy street outside a theater showing "Kiss Me, Stupid." People walk by, while a couple stands in the center, kissing under the theater marquee’s lights.
© Joel Meyerowitz, New York City, 1965
A couple in tan coats walks through a cloud of steam on a city street, surrounded by other pedestrians. Sunlight casts long shadows, and a luxury storefront is visible in the background.
© Joel Meyerowitz, New York City, 1975

Joel Meyerowitz joins 18 prior recipients of the Outstanding Contribution to Photography award, including, most recently, Sebastião Salgado in 2024 and Susan Meiselas earlier this year. Other distinguished winners include Mary Ellen Mark (2014), Martin Parr (2017), Graciela Iturbide (2021), and Edward Burtynsky (2022).

The Sony World Photography Awards 2026 ceremony will take place on April 16, 2026. This is when the overall winners of the Sony World Photography Awards 2026 will also be announced. It is among the most prestigious photography competitions in the world, and the winning photos are always spectacular.

Image credits: Images provided by Sony World Photography World, © Joel Meyerowitz

, ,
, , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
A Portrait of Street Photographer Joel Meyerowitz
Street Photographer Joel Meyerowitz Shares His Thoughts and Techniques
‘What You Put in the Frame Determines the Photo’
Joel Meyerowitz Says He Despises Bruce Gilden’s Attitude, Calls Him a Bully
Discussion