Celebrated Photographer Joel Meyerowitz Receives Outstanding Contribution to Photography Award

The World Photography Organization and the Sony World Photography Awards have announced that acclaimed photographer Joel Meyerowitz will receive the Outstanding Contribution to Photography Award at the Sony World Photography Awards 2026.

Born in New York City in 1938, Meyerowitz studied painting and medical drawing at Ohio State University before starting his career as an advertising art director. Inspired by watching photographer Robert Frank shoot an advertising campaign for him in 1962, Meyerowitz quit his job and began taking pictures, heading out into the streets with a borrowed camera and a couple of rolls of color film. This proved to be a fateful decision, propelling Meyerowitz toward a long, exceptional career in photography.

Over the years, Meyerowitz’s work has been featured in over 350 exhibitions at renowned museums and galleries worldwide, and his photographs have been published in nearly 60 monographs.

“I am honored to be selected as this year’s Outstanding Contribution to Photography recipient,” Meyerowitz says. “The photographs I have made over the years show the world as I see it, and the moments of beauty, humor and fun that can be found everywhere, if we take the opportunity to look. I hope this exhibition will encourage visitors to look again at their surroundings and engage with all of the life that unfolds around them.”

Meyerowitz’s work, which spans both color and black-and-white photography, is celebrated for its depth, masterful framing, and pointed storytelling. From fast-paced street photography to vast seascapes, his subjects are diverse and wide-ranging. Among Meyerowitz’s most powerful works is his series documenting work at Ground Zero following the 9/11 terrorist attacks. In recent years, his self-portraits have also earned acclaim.

The photographer was among the first to fully embrace color photography, helping bring the medium more attention and acceptance in the broader photographic space. The Sony World Photography Awards notes that Meyerowitz was instrumental in helping establish color photography as a form of fine art.

As part of Meyerowitz’s award, a special retrospective of his work will be shown at the Sony World Photography Awards 2026 exhibition at Somerset House in London. The exhibition will feature Meyerowitz’s photos alongside the video and audio installations created in collaboration with award-winning filmmaker Chris Ryan. The exhibition will feature Meyerowitz’s very early street photography through his most recent works.

Joel Meyerowitz joins 18 prior recipients of the Outstanding Contribution to Photography award, including, most recently, Sebastião Salgado in 2024 and Susan Meiselas earlier this year. Other distinguished winners include Mary Ellen Mark (2014), Martin Parr (2017), Graciela Iturbide (2021), and Edward Burtynsky (2022).

The Sony World Photography Awards 2026 ceremony will take place on April 16, 2026. This is when the overall winners of the Sony World Photography Awards 2026 will also be announced. It is among the most prestigious photography competitions in the world, and the winning photos are always spectacular.

Image credits: Images provided by Sony World Photography World, © Joel Meyerowitz