Trail Camera Captures Elusive Mountain Cat Family That Lives High Up in the Andes

A big cat conservation group has captured footage of an extremely rare mountain cat that is native to the high Andes.

Big Cat Rescue captured the video on a trail camera showing an Andean mountain cat with her kitten as the pair explored their high-altitude home.

“With their thick coats and adorable faces, it’s hard to believe these beautiful cats are also among the most endangered in the world,” writes Big Cat Rescue. “Thanks to our partners, the Pampas Working Group and Quecha Women for Conservation, we get a glimpse into their secret lives — and a reminder of why protecting their fragile habitat is so important.”

It took three years of monitoring the elusive Andean wild cats, but the hard work paid off: capturing video of the felines in their natural habitat. The cats lives at elevations from 6,000 feet to 13,000 feet. They are native to Peru, Bolivia, Chile, and Argentina.

The Andean mountain cat is described as “ghostlike” because of its elusive nature. It is roughly the same size as a housecat but far more striking. According to the Andean Cat Alliance, it is “considered the most threatened feline in the Americas and is counted among the five most endangered cats in the world.”

“The Andean cat is a mostly nocturnal species, but will also venture out at dusk” the Alliance adds. “It needs large areas to live in, with the habitat of some males reaching the size of 5,000 soccer fields. The species has very low population density, and it is estimated that throughout its distribution range there are fewer than 2,177 adult individuals”

Trail cameras are great for capturing footage of rare cats. The images, often captured by non-profits, help spread awareness of the species’ plight to more people. Earlier this year, PetaPixel reported on the Indus Fishing Cat Project, which caught images of an Asiatic caracal and a sand cat. Very little is known about the Pakistani sand cat, the smallest of all wildcats, and it is listed as “possibly extinct” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

This year, trail cameras have also captured pictures of the evasive Pallas’ cat, and the rare Asian golden cat in southern Thailand.