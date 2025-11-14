This Isn’t a Hockey Puck, It’s a Portable Hub for All Your Devices

Satechi’s new OntheGo 7-in-1 Multiport Adapter brings seven essential ports into a compact, hockey puck-like portable hub for laptops, iPhone, tablets, and desktops.

As reported by The Verge, Satechi’s OntheGo 7-in-1 Multiport Adapter streamlines mobile workstations, combining seven essential ports into a compact hub that fits on laptops, iPhones, tablets, and desktops. Its coiled host cable and magnetic mount, complemented by an included 3M adhesive ring, allow the adapter to stay exactly where it is needed, whether attached to a device or used on a desk.

Satechi says that users can power through tasks with up to 100W input and 80W output, expand to external displays via HDMI 2.0 at 4K/60Hz, and stay connected with Gigabit Ethernet, SD/microSD card readers, and dual USB-A ports. Designed for modern USB-C devices, the adapter helps keep modern workflows efficient while minimizing clutter.

Technical Specifications

As a hub, the Satechi OntheGo 7-in-1 Multiport Adapter includes a USB 3.2 Gen 2 host cable, two USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports offering up to 5Gbps transfer speeds, a USB-C Power Delivery port with 100W input and 80W output, an SD card reader supporting UHS-I speeds up to 104MB/s (up to 2TB), a microSD card reader at the same speed and capacity, HDMI 2.0 for 4K/60Hz output, and a Gigabit Ethernet port supporting 10/100/1000 Mbps connections. All of this is packed into a portable, hockey puck-like design, measuring just 2.6 × 2.6 × 1 inches (66 × 66 × 25 millimeters) and weighing in at 2.4 ounces (68 grams).

Compatible Devices

The OntheGo 7-in-1 Multiport Adapter is designed for a wide range of devices, including Apple MacBook Pro models from M1 through M5, MacBook Air models from M1 through M4, iPad Pro and iPad Air models through 2025, and iPhone 15 Pro through iPhone 17 Pro series. It also supports USB-C Windows devices such as the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 and Microsoft Surface line, as well as Android devices like the Google Pixelbook and Samsung S24. Devices without a built-in magnetic mount can use the included 3M adhesive ring for secure placement.

The adapter’s portability makes it ideal for travel, remote work, and content creation, allowing users to offload media, connect peripherals, or connect to external displays without adding bulk. With its blend of performance, flexibility, and sleek design, Satechi says that its OntheGo 7-in-1 adapter helps provide users with a fully mobile, professional-grade workspace.

Pricing and Availability

The Satechi OntheGo 7-in-1 Multiport Adapter is available now in Space Black for $60 directly from Satechi’s online store and should arrive soon at other retailers.

Image credits: Satechi